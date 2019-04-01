When Tania Tetlow, the president of Loyola University New Orleans, was 16, she sent a letter to the late U.S. Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, initiating what would become a lifelong friendship and mentorship with the first female member of Congress from Louisiana.
The relationship helped Tetlow, a Harvard-educated lawyer, launch her impressive career as a federal prosecutor before taking the second-highest ranked administrative job at Tulane University and then becoming the first layperson and woman president of Loyola.
But Tetlow acknowledges that her situation was unique, and that too often other women aren't able to get ahead in their careers because of gender equity issues such as disparate pay, sexual harassment, bias in the workplace and work-life balance issues.
So that's why she and other Loyola officials this month are launching the inaugural Women's Leadership Academy, a nine-month program designed to cultivate the next generation of female executives and other high-level leaders by helping them rise to their professional potential.
"I’m very excited about it because it combines very good leadership training, generally, with training on particular obstacles women face," Tetlow said. "It's about women participating with powerhouse mentors in their community."
In addition to providing time for meetings with designated mentors, the program offers leadership training and personal development in 10 on-campus class sessions and a "deep dive" into individual development plans created throughout the program, officials said.
Tuition doesn't come cheap, and space is limited for the non-degree program: the ten class sessions cost a total of $2,995 and this year, only 45 spots are open.
But Loyola officials boast that price includes access to some of the "most influential and seasoned women leaders in the New Orleans business community and political circles," according to Rachelle Matherne, director of professional and continuing studies at Loyola.
In addition to Tetlow, high-profile speakers include New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Republican political strategist and television commentator Mary Matalin and leading labor and employment lawyer Kim Boyle.
Emmy-winning journalist and TV news executive Betsy Fischer Martin, author and communications leader Sally Forman, Loyola Professor of Management Michelle K. Johnston and and Dr. Mary Killackey, chair of the Department of Surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine, will also speak.
Women interested in politics will benefit from mentorship by U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes and New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, in addition to Cantrell.
“These women are powerhouses," Matherne said. "They include leading CEOs, nonprofit executives, elected officials, education leaders, entrepreneurs, and business owners."
Also slated to speak are Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, and John Nickens, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans and LCMC Health Maternal and Child Health Services.
The idea is for participants, who are expected to come from around the region, to keep track of their own professional development by charting their own progress, demonstrating achievements and planning out how they can achieve future successes in their own workplaces.
Class sessions will happen one Tuesday a month starting April 21, and will include lessons in project management, public speaking, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, negotiation, strategic planning and networking.
Loyola's announcement follows new studies finding that most companies are still far from closing the gap in gender parity.
Women represent fewer than 27 percent of the spots at the three top tiers of leadership in 300 businesses surveyed by Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, and thinktank The Conference Board.
A study released in December by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles found that women held 4.9 percent of the top roles in organizations across 13 countries. Female representation in the CEO role ranged from 6.9 percent in the U.S. to zero in Denmark and Italy.
At companies listed on the Standard & Poor's 500 index, women make up less than 5 percent of CEOs, according to a 2018 Catalyst survey.
And a 2016 DiscoverOrg diversity report found that women held less than 10 percent of the four most-senior-level roles—chairman of the board, chief executive officer, chief operating officer and chief financial officer―most commonly found at a Fortune 1000 company.
"We know that companies and organizations are more successful on average when they have women on boards and in leadership," Tetlow said. "But a shockingly small percentage of those companies actually have women in leadership roles."