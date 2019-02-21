Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 7.7 percent in January from a year ago, the second best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $187.7 million in revenue in January, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was 0.1 percent more than the $186.8 million they took in during January 2018.
Video poker revenue was up 11 percent during that same period to $49.2 million from $44.3 million.
Gambling revenue in the Crescent City was up from $44.1 million to $47.5 million, thanks to an improved performance in all parts of the market.
Harrah's posted $22.8 million in winnings during January, 11.5 percent more than the $20.4 million from January 2018.
The three riverboats had a 4.4 percent gain in revenue to $21 million from $20.2 million. Boomtown New Orleans had the biggest gain, going from $8.8 million in winnings to $9.4 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia went from $3.2 million to $3.4 million, a 4.8 percent increase. Treasure Chest had a 1.8 percent gain to $8.3 million from $8.1 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up 4.9 percent to $3.6 million from $3.4 million the year before.
Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market plunged by 15.1 percent in January from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market. Winnings at its three riverboats dropped from $20.5 million to $17.4 million in the past year. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 38.8 percent to $2.4 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 12.7 percent to $10.6 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by a modest 0.6 percent to $4.4 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 9.8 percent to $6.4 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 4.4 percent to $48.6 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 2.9 percent to $67.8 million.