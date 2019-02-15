Houston-based retailer Conn's Inc. is planning to open stores in Slidell and Metairie in late June to go along with a store opened Friday in Harvey, as the chain expands in the New Orleans area market.
Conn's HomePlus stores sell furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics.
The 45,000-square-foot Harvey store is in the Manhattan Crossing shopping center at 2424 Manhattan Blvd., marking Louisiana's eighth Conn's HomePlus and giving the retailer 124 stores across 14 states.
"We are excited to expand our footprint in Louisiana," said Norm Miller, Conn's chairman and CEO. "In addition to three new stores in New Orleans, we opened a second location in Baton Rouge, joining a store that is celebrating its 20th anniversary."