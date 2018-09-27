A division of Marathon Petroleum has acquired Pin Oak Mt. Airy, a petroleum and chemicals storage terminal completed last year in St. John the Baptist Parish, for $450 million.
MPLX LP, a master limited partnership formed by Marathon, acquired the facility from Pin Oak Holdings LLC. The facility, which is near the St. John-St. James parish line, was completed last year, when state officials said it will eventually employ 70 people. The project was initially announced as an economic development deal under former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration.
As part of the deal announced this week, Pin Oak will retain an "economic interest" in the facility, which cost $600 million to build.
"Our team is very proud to have built a premier storage and logistics facility in Louisiana, and this transaction further validates our development strategy and ability to execute," said Pin Oak CEO C. Mike Reed.
Pin Oak is a partnership between Dauphine Midstream LLC and Mecuria Energy Group Ltd., a global energy and commodity group. The group acquired the 431-acre site in St. John the Baptist Parish in 2012 to build the full-service transportation hub. The facility has 4 million barrels of fully-leased storage capacity and a deep-water ship dock.
The facilities have the ability to expand storage capacity to 10 million barrels and the group is permitted for the construction of a second deep-water ship dock.
Plans for the terminal were unveiled in 2012, and the facility began operations in 2017.
"We look forward to Pin Oak actively developing additional terminals and forging strong ties with key customers and local communities," Brian Falik, Mercuria's chief investment officer-Americas said in a statement.
The Mt. Airy terminal was the first asset developed, financed, constructed and operated by Pin Oak. The group recently began work on a liquid bulk export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas.
MPLX was created to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets, including storage of natural gas liquids and petroleum products. The group is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, and owns a network of crude oil and light product pipelines, as well as storage facilities, throughout the Midwest and Gulf Coast.