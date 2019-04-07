Dan and Shirley Matthews have been going to North Shore Square in Slidell to exercise for 20 years, initially walking six half-mile circuits around the interior, although these days the mall-walkers, now in their 70s, have cut that back to four.
But the Pearl River couple's days of briskly walking around the mall are nearing an end. Morguard Corp., the mall's Canadian-based owners, recently announced that it will close the mall's interior space by the end of June.
Morguard said the move is part of a plan to transform North Shore Square into an open-air shopping center consisting of anchor spaces that front North Shore Boulevard.
The company said in a news release that it is investing in exterior renovations, including walkways, landscaping and entrances to better suit the mall's new identity.
Some of that work is already underway as the old Burlington Coat Factory space is made ready for a new tenant, Conn's HomePlus.
But the company has no time frame for demolishing the interior space, which makes up 245,000 square feet of the mall's more than 600,000 square feet.
Spokesman Joshua Nolan said the decision will be "market-driven, if and when it comes." Morguard is focused on filling anchor spots and reducing its operating expenses, he said.
"I think the owner has gotten to the point, they are tired of paying utilities and electricity on that big space," Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said.
The mall, which opened to fanfare in the mid-1980s, has faced competition from Fremaux Town Center, a new and larger open-air shopping center on the other side of town, plus the loss of national retailers who have closed brick-and-mortar stores with the advance of online shopping.
The mall has five anchor spaces, but two of them are owned by Dillard's, which is using one of them as an outlet center. That store and AtHome, a 98,000-square-foot home furnishings retailer that took over the old Sears space, are the only anchor spots that are currently occupied.
Conn's HomePlus will be opening this summer in the space that once housed Burlington Coat Factory.
Morguard sent out notices to the few remaining tenants in the interior — six of them as of last week — informing them of the pending closure.
Meanwhile, Nolan said, the company has "pretty good traction" with two large retailers, new to the Slidell market, for the old JCPenney's space. He said he is hoping to have something to announce on that front about the same time that the interior closes.
Cromer, who has been actively trying to drum up interest in the 33-year-old mall, said he has not heard anything about the prospective new tenants. By contrast, he said, city officials knew about Conn's at least six months before those plans became public.
The mayor said he's talked to six different entities, two of them health care companies, about the mall but was not able to land any of them. "The health care entities were both lukewarm. Neither one jumped at the idea," he said.
Cromer, who stressed economic development during his campaign, has floated a number of ideas for the property, including turning it into a medical mall, a soundstage for the movie industry, a distribution center or even a manufacturing site.
Even now, Cromer said, he thinks that if he could come up with a tenant, the mall's owners would be willing to reconsider their plans.
Barring that, he predicted that the owners will begin closing down the interior. But demolition is going to be expensive, he said, estimating that it will cost about $1 million to take the mall down and leave the anchors.
The mall owners also lost a tax benefit when the Slidell City Council voted in February to end an agreement, signed in 2014, that levied an extra half-cent sales tax at the mall to help pay for an estimated $36 million in improvements aimed at revitalizing the space.
The City Council notified Morguard that the company had breached the agreement and that the city would refuse any new requests for reimbursements from the additional tax revenue. The extra half-cent will lapse when expenditures that have already been made are paid off, an estimated five years from now.
"It was disappointing to not have a seat at the table when this was unilaterally decided by the council," Nolan said. "It makes the property more challenging from a marketing and redevelopment perspective. We don't have the benefit of offering that (extra revenue) to another retailer in the future."
However, he said the company would push through with the mall's reinvention.
"We are firm believers in this property and this community," Marc Dusang, the retail leasing director, said in the news release. "This reinvention and refocusing will preserve the long-term viability of the shopping center while providing future growth and development opportunities."
Cromer called North Shore Square a Slidell institution where people not only shopped but also socialized. During its heyday, Christmas shopping season was marked by traffic jams on North Shore Boulevard, he said.
"Hopefully, it will become something that the community can embrace that is needed and wanted," Cromer said.
For people like Dan and Shirley Matthews and others who gather in the morning to walk around the mall out of the weather, it's hard to see what can replace what they're losing.
"It's breaking our hearts," Dan Matthews said of the decision. The 33-year-old mall is the largest indoor space available to walkers, he said, and they've watched it slowly dying, with more and stores shuttering.
"It's a shame they didn't do something to revive it."