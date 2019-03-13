ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Feb. 19-25
ABITA SPRINGS
Arrow Wood Estates, Phase 4-B, lot 220: $250,000, Kimberly J. Henson testamentary trust to William B. Patton and Amber A. Patton.
Fuchsia St. 70574: $28,000, Tonia Lee Goff Seitz to Marcel J. Champagne and Karen T. Champagne.
Golden St. 71000: $390,000, Raley & Raley Builders LLC to Augustine N. Pham and Brooke A. Pham.
Lionel Court 715: $195,000, Elizabeth A. Warren to Devin T. Perez.
Litolff subdivision, lot 8, square 5: $25,000, Total Home Solutions LLC to Jeremy L. Clary and Nicole L. Faulkner.
Litolff subdivision, lot B, square 5: $25,000, Clovis R. Lemoine and Christina V. Lemoine to Total Home Solutions LLC.
Orchard Row 195: $390,000, William J. Murray IV and Catherine W. Murray to Karen Young Stassi.
West Abita Springs subdivision, lots 43, 45, square 24: $19,000, Shirley W. Burnett, Donald Naylor, Rena L. Naylor Jr. and others to Zero Day Home LLC.
COVINGTON
Beatty Acres subdivision, lot 6-A: $180,000, Jimmy R. Rogers Jr. and Denise C. Hurstell to Timothy F. Berberovich II and Megan N. Guillot Berberovich.
Bodet Road 224: $290,999, Carolyn L. Weigand and Judy A. Montz to Clarke R. Kissel.
Bradbury Place 2317: $51,425, Preserve at River Chase LLC to Level Construction & Development LLC.
Bridle Court 700: $208,000, Far Investmens LLC to Joshua A. Spell.
Cole Court 835: $200,000, Gerald P. Richard Jr. and Sarah V. Richard to Gregory V. Core Jr. and Mallory S. Core.
Cottage Green Lane 215: $198,500, Max Prather and Mary Higgins to William T. Hipp and Frances A. Hipp.
D St. 70509: $139,750, Philip J. Vidrine to Michael C. Vicknair.
Dahlia St. 72369: $24,000, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc. to Power Pro Homes LLC.
Division of New Covington, lot 4, square 3101: $94,500, West 30's Redemption Co. Inc. to Terrance J. Boyle Jr..
Helenbirg Road 20326: $223,000, Lavoy E. Maynard to Christen Pontius.
Howse St. 72485: $265,000, Ronnie E. Nicholson and Judith P. Nicholson to Kevin M. Walker and Katherine E. Bradley Walker.
Michelle Drive 27: $280,000, Charlotte F. Carringto to Allen J. Legere Jr. and Hillary H. Legere.
N. Tallowwood Drive 409: $735,000, Shawn P. Doyle and Thyme B. Doyle to Harold L. Ehrenberg and Tina M. Ehrenberg.
Ninth St. 70429: $138,270, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc. to Sandy Ann Payne.
O.K. Lane 81501: $238,000, Michelle Picou Harris to Kenneth P. Sharpe II and Whitney G. Sharpe.
Parma Circle 12581: $220,422, DSLD Homes LLC to Ricardo Ruiz Rodriguez and Dawn F. Ruiz Rodriguez.
Penn Mill Lakes Blvd. 333: $174,000, Scott C. Hueschen to Chet C. Plank and Victoria Russ Plank.
Pine Oak Drive 124: $377,000, David F. Lemoine nd Kathleen M. Lemoine to Melissa M. Oprea and Chad N. Darby.
Poplar Creek Court 721: $437,000, Highland Homes Inc. to Timothy J. O'Brien and Donna H. O'Brien.
Poplar Grove Lane 143: donation, no value stated, James J. Pacione to Jennifer C. Pacione.
Red Oak Lane 12: $382,500, Scott C. McLeod and Mitiz L. McLeod to Christopher J. Simpson and Katherine E. Cox.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 30: $75,000, River Club Development LLC to Ron Lee Enterprises Inc..
Rue St. Julien 600: $317,500, Susan Andrea Dipiazza to Anthony J. Monjure Jr. and Tara C. Monjure.
S. Corniche du Lac 965: $440,000, Maison De Reve Builders LLC to Kyle E. Leunissen.
S. Massachusetts St. 715: $550,000, Peter T. McLean and Cecily H. McLean to Glenn D. deGruy and Gretchen S. deGruy.
Sycamore St. 41: $385,000, Michael N. Landrum and Laura W. Landrum to Gabriel A. Vargas and Maria N. Vargas.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lot 2-A, square 108: $185,000, Level Investments LLC to Jose D. Mira and Ana C. Martine Mira Mira.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lots 1, 2, 3, square 4: $25,000, Garwood Inc. to Peace Enterprises LLC.
The Village in Covington subdivision, Phase 2, lot 69: $58,000, Sieverding Construction Inc. to Ryan J. Stansbury and Eric M. Stansbury.
Tiger Ave. 425: $274,315, DSLD Homes LLC to John J. Cook III and Geraldine S. Cook.
Town of Covington, portion of ground: $11,500, Michael P. Champagne, Eric A. Champagne, Dawn C. Landrum and others to Anthony M. Adams.
Walden St. 20111: $234,900, J. P. Huff Construction LLC to Justin P. Burke.
FOLSOM
Highlands subdivision, lot 6: $65,000, John A. Cacioppo Jr. to Brenton L. Addison and Rachelle M. Addison.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Vince A. King to Julianna D. King.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $55,000, Derek A. Palmer and Sabrina C. Palmer to Jack T. Lindley and Rebecca Lindley.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Wade A. Burns, Debra Burns Mire and Judy B. Weaver to Amir Ausef and Lisa Rose Burns Ausef.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, First Baptish Church of Mandeville Inc. to New Live Community Church of Covington Inc..
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $30,500, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018-2 to BFS Properties LLC.
Section 13, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $46,000, St. Tammany Parish to Vince A. King and Juliana D. King.
LACOMBE
Annette St. 60132: $10 and other valuable consideration, PHH Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Beaver Ball Road 65232: $229,500, Westin Allen and Heidi H. Allen to Rachel B. Watson.
Erindale Drive 29337: $97,000, Succession of Willis Jones and Mae Helen P. Jones to Kimberly G. Brown.
Erindale Heights subdivision, lot 9, square 9: donation, no value stated, Monica M. Mumphrey to Twana C. Mumphrey.
May St. 31232: $78,000, Mustafa Rabee to Mary Llorance.
McCallum Road 61331: $143,000, Deborah F. Strickland to Roy T. Nesbit and Leann E. Noote.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Barbara D. Bennett Mauberret, Catherine D. Mauberret, Lee Paul Mauberret and others to Claude T. Mauberret.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Lori B. Jones to William C. Jones Jr..
Pichon Road 27288: $122,800, Ronald D. Faciane Jr. and Erica R. Casnave Faciane to Caleb G. Batiste.
Pine Acres Road 63082: $215,000, Succession of Leroy M. Smith Jr. and Jeanette Sandell Smith to Ronnie J. Ruiz.
MADISONVILLE
Black River Estates, Phase 9, lot 112: $690,000, Ronald P. Bruner and Janice C. Bruner to David A. Brassieur and Emilie E. Donaldson Brassieur.
Bryant St. 110: $99,000, Ricardo Tonagel and Caterina M. Tonagel to Debra Tonagel Rivoire.
Citation Drive 313: $259,000, Travis J. Hulin and Christina V. Hulin to Peter T. Longo.
Live Oak Hills subdivision, lot 11 square 3: $35,000, Tammany Property Co. LLC to Banah Construction LLC.
Mayhaw Plantation subdivision, portion of ground: $225,000, Lloyd C. Ostendorf Jr. to Chad T. Delaune and Rebecca L. Boudreaux Delaune.
Pencarrow Circle 444: donation, no value stated, Janet Ann Schwank to Sharon D. Smith.
Perrilloux Trace Ave. 728: $305,600, Coast Builders LLC to Dale O. Hearst and Roni R. Hearst.
River Oaks Estates, Phase 4, lot 195-A: $551,500, Gasper J. Gioe and Mary M. Gioe to Matthew P. Schneider IV and Hannah S. Schneider.
Timberlane subdivision, Phase 2, lot 42: $294,000, Herman Adams to Gerald Richard Jr..
MANDEVILLE
Atalin Street, lot 4: $85,000, PTP Properties LLC to Carol Ann Barcia.
Audubon Drive 131: $115,000, Marc A. Demma and Lynn Marie Ciaccio Demma to Paula Plaia Davis.
Cedarwood Drive 543: $89,500, Carl Edward Wilson to Marie A. Allison.
Chapel Loop 190: $440,000, Ghulam M. Arain to Alan J. Harris and Jeannine P. Harris.
Evangeline Drive 268: $445,000, Jean L. Guidry to Melissa B. LeJeune.
Indepedence Drive 109: $255,000, Steven B. Poindexter and Deborah L. Poindexter to William P. Kuhn Sr..
Juniper Court 357: $148,000, James D. Legg Jr. and Alison Sibley Legg to Osman Rodas.
Maison Du Lac subdivision, lot 272: $55,000, WBB Realty LLC to GT General Contractors LLC.
McNamara St. 2121: donation, no value stated, Sean C. Miller to Kevin J. Miller.
Meadowbrook Drive 7137: $260,100, Charles P. Coleman and Renee M. Coleman to Ryan M. Tully and Marin A. Tully.
Northlake Court 111: $310,000, Jules Turner to Matthew P. Rosenboom and Rebecca R. Rosenboom.
Parkview condominium, Unit 405: $78,700, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Bradley Burhardt.
Petit Road 70376: $161,500, Jonathan W. Watson to Kelcie J. Landry.
Richlyn Center condominium, Unit 5: $168,000, Magma Investments Inc. to Dupont Investment Properties LLC.
Skipper Drive 199: $294,000, Herman R. Barrient Jr. and Lori H. Barrient to Dion C. Thomas and Demetria A. Thomas.
St. Jean De Lu 4: $331,500, Steven R. Pearl and Tamara H. Pearl to William G. Black and Gwenneth M. Black.
Winners Circle 8083: $475,000, Timothy A. Bergeron and Patricia B. Bergeron to Joseph J. Dryden and Taryn T. Dryden.
PEARL RIVER
Leighton Court 636: $189,900, Ronald D. Sherrod to Theodore J. Hemelt IV.
Earl Bennett Road 37447: $330,000, Pearl Lake Properties LLC to Remington R. Kreitzer and Sarah J. Katz Kreitzer.
John Crowe Road, portion of ground: $85,000, Zellco Federal Credit Union to Johnathan R. Miller and Crystal M. Miller.
Johnston Road 64321: $216,000, Christopher M. Kline and Tracy Nicole McGowan Kline to Joshua R. Ohler and Kisten D. Gekler.
Joshua Loop 225: $289,000, Darrell W. Schmid and Gwendolyn W. Schmid to Michael P. Lore and Dana E. Boihem.
S. Cherrywood Lane 133: $151,500, Zachary D. Blackwell and Patti Fisher Blackwell to Kendrick Jackson.
Second St. 219: $123,500, David Francis Lincoln to Michael J. Collongues.
Stallion Run 115: $90,000, Craig Q. Cipriano and Wendi C. Cipriano to Shane M. Hosch.
SIXTH WARD
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Bradley J. Ripp to Marnie P. Ripp.
SLIDELL
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $55,000, Amos A. McManus, Durwin M. McManus and others to Patrick M. Meyers.
Ashton Parc 182: $252,065, DSLD Homes LLC to Lisa A. Sharp.
Ashton Parc 187: $251,830, DSLD Homes LLC to William J. Jacobs and Tamra B. Jacobs.
Charles Court 400: $222,000, William W. Cunningham and Janice M. Cunningham to Thanh-Hai Doan Nguyen.
Cypress Drive 4803: donation, no value stated, Tina Annette Listz to Terrie M. Gilley Williams.
Cypress Lakes Drive 281: $336,750, Mary B. Giraud to Patrick M. Roublow Sr. and Angelique R. Roublow.
E. Meadow Lake Drive 3052: $212,000, Jason Cunnigham and Kimberlee O. Cunnigham to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Fernwood Drive 1542: $23,000, Robert P. Klein to Karay C. Klein.
Goldenwood Drive 247: donation, no value stated, Sydnee L. Paige to Delwanda D. Snyder.
Hickory St. 1524: $124,000, Tanner Manor LLC to Kelly B. Moorman.
Inverrary Court 100: $165,000, Becky Galland Riecke and Donna Galland Kern to Matthew R. Brandon and Jacqlyn M. Brandon.
Lakewood Drive 1550: $201,500, Florent Retz III and Vivian L. Retz to Paul E. Grant and Shante M. Johnson.
Lenwood Drive 612: $85,000, Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Raymond McIntosh.
Live Oak St. 1517-19: $130,000, C&J Lapeyrouse Rentals LLC to Robert J. Benenate.
Louisiana Highway 433 54343: $113,334, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Caliber Home Loans Inc..
Megan Lane 217: $229,500, Bernard J. Eckholdt II and Susan K. Eckholdt to Corey R. Basile and Lauren M. Basile.
N. Seventh St. 62001: $97,500, Statewide Corp. to Ina O. Flynnn Bodden.
Normandy Drive 110: $115,000, Kathleen O. Smith, Michael P. Olsen, Jmes F. Olsen and others to Port Rouge Enterprises LLC.
Northshore Circle 112-A: $180,000, Frederick J. Krennerich III to Arthur R. Sicard II and Helen L. Sicard.
Ozone Heights subdivision, lot 15, square 17: donation, no value stated, Erlanda Lashawn Miller Williams to Patricia M. Kennedy.
Portsmouth Drive 420: donation, no value stated, Donald T. Helbach and Sherrie W. Helbach to Robert M. Helbach.
Ranch Road 124: $159,900, Timothy J. Aucoin and Ted J. Aucoin to Michael A. Authement and Jessica P. Authement.
S. Palm Drive 3053: $116,000, GMFS LLC to Federall National Mortgage Association.
S. Palm Drive 3072: $252,000, Howard L. Romagossa III to Deann D. Schwartz-Pancheri.
Spring Drive 59443: $173,000, Joseph A. Paillot III and Jerry W. Paillot to Anthony M. Barletto.
St. Christopher Drive 1500: donation, no value stated, Sammie Lee Short Jr., Gwendolyn S. Cousin, Monica S. Jones, Monique C. Short and Lakita Short to Debra Short Morrell.
SUN/BUSH
Lock 3 Road 30581: $147,500, Victor Wayne Jones Sr. to Victor Wayne Jones Jr..
Near Sun, portion of ground: $23,194, Fleta Revere Glass to James S. Reeve and Suzanne G. Reeve.