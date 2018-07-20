The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation announced three innovation grant awards to New Orleans organizations with ideas to more effectively address or solve a public health issue.
New Horizons grant funds, with no amounts disclosed, are going to:
• Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, which will study a trend of Louisiana birth mothers pursuing out-of-state agencies when placing their children up for adoption. That can leave the mothers without counseling and other services. The project’s goal is to get insight into the needs of women in crisis pregnancies to improve services for birth mothers.
• Collegiate Academies, which will use biofeedback technology within a therapeutic classroom setting to support students with socio-emotional needs to help improve academic performance.
• Educare New Orleans, which will provide evening and weekend job training and workshops for parents of Educare students to help them with parenting and job skills.
“This set of awards shows the innovative spirit of Louisiana in how it grapples with long-term health challenges,” said Michael Tipton, Blue Cross Foundation president.