Barring any further delays, May 15 will be the day New Orleans airport-goers see a significant change.

Louis Armstrong International Airport's current terminal on Airline Drive will shut down, and flights will begin operating out of a sparkling new terminal closer to Interstate 10.

The completion of the $1.3 billion, six-year project will make New Orleans the first major American city in a decade to replace its airport terminal. The last was Indianapolis in 2008.

But with such a big change come big questions.

Below are verbatim answers from airport officials to several queries submitted by readers:

Q: Where will the Uber and Lyft drivers park while waiting for a passenger and where will they pick up?

A: The current planned staging area for rideshare drivers like Uber and Lyft will be in a staging lot along the airport roadways just before the terminal. Passengers will access rideshare services by exiting the terminal on the first level where baggage claim is located and following signs to one the designated pick-up locations along the exterior curbs.

Q: Will any access still be available from Airline Drive?

A: The public will access the airport from the main entrance to the new airport access roadways on Loyola Drive. From Airline Highway, motorists can take the existing Airport Access Road northbound toward Veterans Highway, turn left at Veterans, and turn left at Loyola Drive toward the new airport access road, which leads to the terminal.

Q: What will the regular dining hours be for eateries in the new terminal?

A: Food vendors in the new terminal will operate between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. or two hours prior to the first departure and remain open until the time of the last departure—whichever is greater.

Q: Which gates will be for which airlines?

A: Specific gate assignments are subject to change as we finalize plans to move to the new terminal. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines will operate on Concourse B. JetBlue, United, Delta and Spirit will operate on Concourse C. International flights such as British Airways, Condor, and Copa will operate on Concourse A. Other airlines, such as Allegiant, Frontier, Alaska will operate from various common use gates on the concourses as opposed to using dedicated gates.

Q: For residents of Harahan/River Ridge/South Kenner who take Jeff. Hwy to Airline to the Airport will they now be forced to mix in with all traffic coming in to drop off and pick up passengers coming into the airport via I-10?

A: See response above where I outlined how to reach the new terminal from Airline Highway.

Q: Can you approach the new airport from Airline Drive, as currently, and park in the old garages? Will there be shuttles from there to the new airport?

A: When the new terminal opens, the existing long term garage will be converted to an economy parking garage, and shuttle service will be provided to and from that location. Travelers will still be able to access the Economy Garage using the existing roadways. Passengers using the economy garage will be picked up/dropped off from a reconfigured waiting area on the ground floor of the garage. The shuttle will drop-off/pick-up passengers in the arrivals curbside area on the east side of the new terminal. Current estimates show that passengers can expect an average of 7 minutes of travel time to the new terminal and 6 minutes of travel time from the terminal back to the economy garage.

The other parking facilities available will be Short Term Garage, Long Term Garage and Surface Parking Lot within walking distance from the new terminal.

