The New Orleans City Council has quietly changed the rules for how businesses get certain approvals to set up shop in the city, riling some critics who say the updated requirements will make it harder to start a business and may discourage investment.
The rules change, which was approved unanimously earlier this year, will explicitly allow council members to vote two separate times on certain zoning approvals, rendering the complicated process that shops, restaurants and other businesses go through to get their buildings approved for business a bit more complicated.
The move is the latest development in the long-running battle over property use in New Orleans, in which the city has often struggled to balance the interests of developers and business owners with those of residents concerned about how new businesses may change their neighborhoods.
According to the city, the new law codifies what has long been the council's practice. For many years, it has voted first on a zoning petition or other document, indicating how the members feel about the issue before them. However, officials said that vote did not have the force of law and had to be confirmed later by an ordinance making the earlier expression of opinion legally binding.
In most cases, at least 90 percent, the second vote simply confirmed the decision made earlier. Occasionally, though, the council, citing changed circumstances or new information, would revoke or modify an earlier approval. Sometimes, the council would specify at the time of the first vote that it was acting solely for procedural reasons and reserved the right to undo the action later.
The City Council made the rules changes after it lost two court cases in October, when Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard found the council had overstepped its authority in reversing its approvals for an ice cream parlor in the Garden District and a mixed-use residential-and-retail development in Algiers Point.
In the case of Love Kreme, a proposed ice-cream shop at Louisiana Avenue and Constance Street, the owner of the shop successfully argued that the council was in the wrong when it first approved a permit under the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, but then voted "no" on what was essentially a rubber-stamp approval vote four months later.
Sheppard ruled that after an applicant has gone through all of the steps to get the required permit — a neighborhood consultation, formal City Planning Commission hearings and a "yes" vote from the council — the subsequent "ordinance adoption" by the council is just a formality and should not be another chance to turn down the permit.
The city argued in October, and on appeal last month, that the "ordinance adoption" is in fact a separate vote.
By approving the new rules change, lawyers for Love Kreme's owner, Reginal Commodore, said the council had essentially acknowledged that their client was correct and the council wasn't allowed a second vote.
John Lovett, a professor and real estate law expert at Loyola University's College of Law, said the change indicated that the city sees that it didn't have clear authority to vote twice.
"One might argue on Commodore’s behalf now that this shows the city realizes it did not have discretion to not adopt the proposed ordinance," Lovett said. "The new language, had it been in effect at the time ... obviously would have changed everything. It would have made it very clear that the city had a second bite at the apple."
The lawyers for both cases that are being appealed said they had no indication the city made the latest rules changes until they stumbled across them just before the appeals hearing in the Commodore case last month. Commodore's lawyer was not allowed by the appeals court to bring up the city's subsequent changes as they were not part of the first trial.
Much of the council's activity around the rules change occurred under the radar, without any of the public debate that came before the adoption of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance four years ago.
After the council lost the cases last October, council member Kristin Gisleson Palmer, whose District C includes the French Quarter and the West Bank, shepherded through a motion to change the wording of the zoning ordinance.
In answer to questions about why the rules change was made, Palmer's legislative director, Alison Poort, referred to the public City Planning Commission meeting in December at which planning officials said the change "rectifies arguably ambiguous language and clarifies the process."
The council adopted the rules change in March on its "consent agenda," which meant it was voted through without further discussion.
Despite criticism from some business owners and their representatives, others argued that the city was simply trying to make its rules easier to understand.
Keith Twitchell, president of the Committee for a Better New Orleans, an advocacy group that has long been involved in property use issues, said it's a tough balance that the city was trying to manage.
"Business owners and residents alike need clear, predictable processes," Twitchell said, but "balancing quality economic development with preserving neighborhood character is always a challenge."