Beginning in September, passengers at New Orleans' Armstrong International Airport will have another new non-stop flight.

Sun Country announced Monday afternoon that the airline will start flying non-stop service from New Orleans to Providence, Rhode Island, in the fall.

The airline said in a news release that service will begin Sept. 6, with round-trip service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new route gives New Orleans non-stop service to 54 cities.

In its last full year operating out of its existing terminal, the airport once again posted record-breaking passenger numbers in 2018, with more than 13.1 million travelers passing through the facility.

The banner year marks the eighth straight year of growth, and the fourth year in a row in which the airport — which will be moving to a new terminal in May — has broken its previous passenger record, according to airport officials.

All told, the airport saw a 9.3 percent increase in passengers in 2018 over the roughly 12 million who used the facility in 2017.

The high growth rate at the airport came as airlines added or expanded coverage on nine routes. Seven more new routes are expected to start this year.

The airport is scheduled to open its new terminal May 15.