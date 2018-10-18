Louisiana's casinos brought in 2.3 percent more in September than they did a year ago, while the New Orleans gambling market posted a 3 percent drop in winnings.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based Harrah's casino took in nearly $206.0 million in September, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares with $201.3 million in September 2017.
Revenue from video poker terminals in truck stops, bars and restaurants was down 1.1 percent in September to $45.3 million from $45.8 million.
The Crescent City's casino winnings fell to $48.7 million from $50.2 million in September. Harrah's, which accounts for the biggest share of the city's casino revenue, saw winnings go down by 5.5 percent. The Canal Street casino had $23.4 million in winnings during the month, compared with $24.8 million in September 2017.
Winnings at the Fair Grounds racetrack were down by 3.9 percent to $3.3 million from $3.4 million.
The slots at the three riverboat casinos were down by $2,000 from the year before, at $22.03 million. Boomtown New Orleans led the market, going up by 4.4 percent from $9.5 million to $9.9 million. The Amelia Belle was up by 3.5 percent to $3.6 million. But the Treasure Chest was down by 5.9 percent to $8.6 million.
Baton Rouge's three riverboats posted nearly $18.6 million in winnings during September, a 20.7 percent drop from the $23.4 million in winnings reported in September 2017. The local riverboats haven’t seen a year-to-year gain in revenue since August 2017.
The Belle of Baton Rouge was the biggest loser, reporting a 33.2 percent drop in revenue from a year ago. The city's oldest casino brought in $2.8 million compared to $4.2 million.
Hollywood Baton Rouge reported a 21.3 percent drop in revenue to $4.2 million from $5.3 million.
Revenue at L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 16.7 percent from $13.9 million to $11.5 million.
In other markets, Lake Charles reported a 16.7 increase in winnings to $75.5 million. The Lake Charles gambling venues were affected in August and September 2017 by Hurricane Harvey, which hurt Houston, an important feeder market.
Shreveport-Bossier City was up very slightly, going from $56.56 million in September 2017 to $56.61 million. The Acadiana market, represented by the slots at Evangeline Downs, was up by 2 percent to $6.6 million.