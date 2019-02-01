Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International Ltd., with its Gulf South operations headquartered in Metairie, has acquired the assets of Mississippi-based Fortenberry McNamara LLC.
The price was not disclosed.
Fortenberry McNamara, a division of Executive Planning Group PA in Jackson, Mississippi, is an employee benefits consulting company that provides insurance underwriting, employee benefits and human resource consulting. William McNamara, one of the owners of Fortenberry McNamara, will join Hub Gulf South, headquartered in Metairie.
H. Larry Fortenberry will continue to operate Executive Planning Group’s wealth management and individual insurance operations.