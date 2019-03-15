New Orleans' Fleurty Girl will soon be moving from its prominent location in the French Quarter, according to a post from the store's owner.

The shop that primarily sells locally themed apparel and other accessories was informed Monday that the building at 632 St. Peter Street was sold, owner Lauren LeBlanc Haydel said Thursday. She added that the $2.1 million purchase price for the building was $400,000 above property value, and they'd been given 30 days to move.

The historic building is notably where Tennessee Williams lived in an apartment as he wrote the Pulitzer prize-winning play "A Streetcar Named Desire."

"The floor was spinning as I listened to the other end of the phone in disbelief. Seven years. The memories. My sweet employees. The people. The hard work. All of it. GONE. In one phone call," she wrote.

Haydel said an "unexpected opportunity" has presented itself to re-open in the French Quarter in the fall and will attempt to hold jobs for the store's employees during the six-month break. The shop will also have a new location opening at Louis Armstrong International Airport when the long-awaited new terminal opens this year.

Haydel did not name who purchased the building, but suggested it is not the only purchase made by the same buyer.

"Things are changing. Pay attention. Parts of places we know and love are being bought and sold at prices way out of our reach to a bidder we cannot possibly compete with," she wrote.