It was just after 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and many shoppers had already begun staking out spots on the couch for the New Orleans Saints game or were tossing footballs around after feasting on their turkey and dressing.
Jonathan Mumm, however, was part of a different scene — for 24 hours, he had been camping out in front of Best Buy on Veterans Boulevard by Lakeside Mall in Metairie.
Mumm, who said he had no dinner plans, was spending his fifth Thanksgiving in a row waiting to score a deeply discounted television on the first day Black Friday deals were rolling out for the season.
“This is my Thanksgiving tradition,” said Mumm, a 28-year-old cook at iHOP, as he stretched his legs in front of a foldout chair that staked out his spot in line. “After doing this 10 times I’m going to get a free TV.”
This will be his fifth discounted TV. Mumm, of Houma, keeps them in different rooms in his house.
Just an hour before doors were scheduled to open, Mum was one of about 40 people who had stood in line for the chance to get their hands on a 43-inch Fire Toshiba television, which was discounted $200 for a price of $129.99.
He estimated that by the time he left he would have been at the same location for more than 26 hours, eating nothing, running on three hours’ sleep and resorting to using the bathroom in a gas station across the highway.
But it was worth it, Mumm said as he made it first in line for what promised to be a long night of holiday shopping. Some of the discounts — like those for the televisions — were limited, with hundreds of people lining up at other Best Buy locations and at Target to score 40 or fewer tickets that secured access to the deal.
The phenomenon, which some have come to call Gray Thursday or Black Friday Eve, began about a decade ago but became popular by 2012, when more retailers started opening their doors in the hopes of adding profitability to the busiest best shopping weekend of the year.
According to the National Retail Federation, an industry trade group, more than 164 million planned to shop nationwide over the Thanksgiving weekend. Of the shoppers, about 21 percent — 34 million — planned to hit the stores on Thanksgiving Day.
At brick-and-mortar stores across the country, sales started before some families even finished serving their pecan pie, with Best Buy and Macy’s opening doors at 5 p.m., and Walmart beginning its extravaganza at 6 p.m.
In New Orleans, the excitement over early-bird deals varied widely by location.
A mere six people were in line at Macy’s in Lakeside Shopping Center about 45 minutes before the store was slated to open. And 24-year-old Kristen Lawery, who was visiting family from Laurel, Mississippi, said she wasn’t even willing to wait that long.
“It’ll be too late,” she shrugged.
But the line at Target in the 4500 block of Veterans, which offered a coveted television deal, was more than 200 people deep about 30 minutes before the doors opened.
And at Walmart in the 8900 block of Veterans, the parking lot was full and shoppers were streaming in and out of the store nearly an hour before all the Black Friday specials were even slated to take effect.
There, 51-year-old Lisa Moss scored seven baby dolls for less than $150.
“I got a lot of nieces and nephews,” Moss said. “That’s the best price for my budget.”
She was among many seeking access to the season’s most popular toys, as Walmart had capitalized on the closing of Toys R Us by dubbing itself as “America’s Best Toy Shop.”
“It’s the theme of Black Friday,” assistant manager Yolanda Williams said, adding that a lot of their sales were “driven by YouTube.”
Anticipating big crowds, Walmart employees had been preparing for weeks, Williams added.
New features this year include color-coded Black Friday Store Maps in the Walmart app and a mobile check-out service that enables shoppers to skip lines.
The big-box stores joined a fairly long list of retailers rolled out sales early for Black Friday, which initially got its name because that was when stores earned profit for the year, or officially went “into the black.”
However, amid pushback on Turkey Day shopping sprees, a growing number of retailers this year decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving, according to USA Today.
Among those were stores with Crescent-City based locations, including Costco, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dillards, TJ Maxx and Pier One Imports.
If trends continue, however, the decision to stay closed on the holiday may not hurt bottom lines too much. Statistics show that online shopping becomes more popular every year.
The company PwC forecasted that 55 percent of shoppers are expected to go online to get holiday goodies this Thanksgiving, up from 45 percent last year.
But this year, at least one customer said online shopping came with problems of its own.
“I was looking online for a T.V.,” 36-year-old cook Mike Stuart said as he stood in line at Target. “But I couldn’t get it because the computer was crashing.”