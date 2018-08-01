Entergy Corp. on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $248.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.
The power company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period.
Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.85 per share.