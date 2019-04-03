A robust debate over New Orleans tourism tax dollars that has rumbled along largely behind closed doors spilled out in public on Wednesday at The Advocate’s inaugural Tourism Summit.
A high-level panel that included Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s chief of staff, John Pourciau, and Stephen Perry, chief executive of New Orleans & Co., made impassioned pleas on both sides of the question: what is a fair distribution of the New Orleans tourism tax take?
At the heart of the discussion is Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s request that a greater share of hotel tax revenues go toward rebuilding the city’s crumbling infrastructure and the financially strapped Sewerage & Water Board.
The debate was turbo-charged over the past year as reports by the Bureau of Governmental Research, an independent public policy think tank, argued that New Orleans is an outlier compared with peer municipalities in that its 1 percent hotel tax has been suspended for the past 53 years in favor of diverting city taxes, through a byzantine state-level system, to various tourism-related groups, including the entities in charge of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
With hotel taxes forecast to yield $200 million this year, an estimated $160 million would go toward the Superdome, the Convention Center and other efforts to support tourism marketing, while the city’s share would be just below $19 million, the BGR report said . The report argued that “the lost penny” from the suspended city hotel tax should be at least partially restored as part of a more equitable tourism tax system.
“The idea that there is a ‘lost penny’ is simply ludicrous,” countered Perry, whose organization represents hotels and other New Orleans tourism interests, at Wednesday's forum. “The city was the beneficiary of the greatest deal in the history of cities: two $1 billion economic drivers built by the state of Louisiana in conjunction with the hospitality industry,” he said, referring to the original tax deals that funded the Superdome and the Convention Center.
He and other panelists, including Michael Sawaya, who took over as head of the Convention Center last year, argued that the current system should stay in place so that capital improvement projects and marketing spending can help keep New Orleans competitive with other cities like Atlanta and Las Vegas.
"Do you grow a city and its economy by putting things in the expenditure column or do you grow the revenue column" by investing money back into the tourism industry, which generates 43% of the city's sales tax from the tourists, Perry said.
Dan Real, regional president of Ceasar's Entertainment, which runs the Harrah's on Canal, said that while the New Orleans property was the first urban casino in the country, it had fallen behind and would be threatened further by a tax hike. "We have 450 rooms but the Beau Rivage [Resort & Casino in Biloxi, MS] has 1,500, a smaller tax base and sports betting. We need to do everything we can to make this a better place to work, play and visit and the rules we currently operate under are 30 years old."
"The mayor has said everything is on the table," Porciau told the summit on Wednesday, noting that the Convention Center has a capital reserve of 150% of its operating budget, while the city has a reserve of only 11%, which is inadequate to meet the urgent needs of the city for infrastructure repairs and to improve security. "What gets lost in the hospitality industry conversation is that it is the people of New Orleans that is the draw for tourists. We are a unique city and we need to recognize that. What the mayor has been discussing with 'fair share', [her tourism tax initiative], is that we can sustainably deal with this the way other cities have using a larger percentage of tax on basic city services."
The problem of inadequate city funding requires both the tourism industry and the city to find a resolution, said Amy Glovinsky, BGR's CEO. "The conversation today must include…the reality of the critical need for infrastructure funding and what role the tourism entities should play in responding to this problem," she said. "Also, we must recognize that the city has a duty to demonstrate transparency and that it can achieve effective outcomes," noting that the municipal budget has grown 58% in the last eight years, to $701 million, while pressing problems have gone unresolved.