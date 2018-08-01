Lego plans to open its first retail store in Louisiana this fall at the Lakeside Shopping Center.
The 2,082-square-foot Lego store will be located across from the Disney Store and next to Sephora. The toy company operates more than 130 retail stores worldwide.
The announcement comes as Lakeside reaches the halfway mark on its $10 million renovation that's designed to lend a more airy feel, though it has remained open during the work.
The Metairie mall, which is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney, has added eight new stores in the past year.