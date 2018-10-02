Local hospitality leaders on Tuesday unveiled New Orleans’ latest campaign to help spread cheer among locals and lure travelers to the city through the end of the year.
"The holiday season in New Orleans is unique, breath-taking and full of great experiences for locals and tourists alike," said New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. President and CEO Mark Romig. "This year, we are targeting our drive markets and promoting our holiday events and neighborhoods that embody the spirit and essence of the season."
Television spots began airing on all major stations this week in key drive-in tourism markets, such as Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. The effort also includes advertising on the internet streaming service Hulu as well as YouTube.
The group plans to spend $1.2 million on the broadcast and digital ad campaign, Romig said.
Beginning Nov. 30, the campaign will expand to live social media coverage of some of the city's noteworthy holiday events, ranging from Reveillon dinners to light displays in City Park, Audubon Zoo and Jackson Square's Luna Fete celebration.