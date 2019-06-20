Gambling revenue in New Orleans was up .2% in May, making it one of only two casino markets in the state to post year-to-year revenue growth.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $218 million in winnings in May, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 2% from the $222.5 million they took in during May 2018.
Video poker revenue was up 7.1% statewide in May to $54.2 million from $50.6 million.
Gambling revenue in the Crescent City went from $54.4 million to $54.5 million.
The three riverboats had a 3.9% gain in winnings to $24.3 million from $23.4 million. Boomtown New Orleans was the biggest gainer, bringing in 5.8% more in going from $9.8 million to $10.3 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was up 4.7% to $4.1 million from $3.9 million. Treasure Chest had a 1.8% increase to $9.9 million from $9.7. The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up 6.2% to $3.7 million from $3.5 million.
The Harrah's casino had a 1.9% revenue drop, posting $26.4 million in winnings. That was down from the $26.9 million the property brought in during May 2018.
Revenues at Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos continued to report year-to-year declines, bringing in 14% less in May than the year before.
The three Baton Rouge riverboats brought in nearly $20.6 million in May. That was below the $23.9 million the properties won in May 2018. Once again, a big drop at the Belle of Baton Rouge caused the market to fall short of last year's figures. Winnings by the city's oldest casino were $2.6 million, 46.5% less than the $4.9 million that brought in the year before. Hollywood Baton Rouge, the other downtown riverboat, posted $4.7 million in winnings during May, 12.7% behind the $5.4 million in revenues last year. L'Auberge Baton Rouge brought in $13.2 million during the month, 2.9% behind the $13.6 million it won last year. The Baton Rouge market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino winnings since August 2017. Local experts said the slide has been made worse by the smoking ban enacted in June 2018. Hollywood and L'Auberge have opened designated areas where people can smoke while they gamble.
In other markets, casino winnings at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack were down by 1.5% to $77.8 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 2.2% to $57.5 million. Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 8.3% to $7.7 million.