Dixie Brewing Co. said it plans to make an announcement Tuesday related to its “future plans in New Orleans,” leading to speculation that owner Gayle Benson may be moving ahead with plans to build a new brewery that her late husband made public when he bought the century-old icon last year.

The announcement is being held in the 3500 block of Jourdan Road in New Orleans East, according to a news release issued Monday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to attend. So are Dennis Lauscha, who serves as president of Benson's two pro-sports franchises, the Saints and the Pelicans; and Kendra and Joe Bruno, who sold the company to Tom Benson but retained a minority stake.

After the purchase was announced last year, leaders of Tom Benson’s management team said they hoped to build a new brewery in New Orleans within a few years, and were scouting for potential sites in New Orleans East as well as elsewhere in the city.

When the Brunos acquired the business in 1985, Dixie's Mid-City brewery had already begun to fall into disrepair. Twenty years later, Katrina's floodwaters finished off the Tulane Avenue brewery, which stewed in 10 feet of water.

Under Benson’s ownership, however, the beer has been brewed in Memphis, Tennessee, where the process was overseen by the company’s own in-house brewmaster. The beer is also now made using the original Dixie recipe, something the faltering company had gotten away from over time to save money.

Louisiana's third-largest export to China -- chemicals -- among $60 billion in U.S. goods targeted for retaliation Chemicals, Louisiana's third-largest export to China and a major industry in the state, and the growing LNG industry were targeted Friday in a…

+4 Clearview Shopping Center owners buy Sears property, plan renovations, new buildings The owner of Clearview Shopping Center on Veterans Memorial Boulevard has bought the adjoining Sears department store building and the 14 acre…