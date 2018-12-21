Diversified Foods and Seasonings, which makes the red beans sold at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants, will expand its Madisonville plant and create 44 new jobs.
The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $28,300, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion will create 110 new indirect jobs in St. Tammany Parish. Another 100 construction jobs will be created by the expansion.
Diversified Foods will spend $12 million to move a production line from a plant in Nebraska to the Madisonville facility. The expansion will increase the size of the plant, which is currently 93,000 square feet, by 20 percent.
About 120 people currently work at the plant, which is the largest of Diversfied Foods' three manufacturing facilities. The company also has operations in Theodore, Alabama.
To secure the project, LED offered Diversified Foods a competitive incentive package that includes a $500,000 performance-based grant to be used for infrastructure improvements and sewer upgrades. The company also is expected to apply for the state’s Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.