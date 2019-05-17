ST. CHARLES
Transfers for April 22-26:
AMA
310 Kennedy St.: $187,000, Barrios Builders LLC to Bernice Ramona Williams and Dianne Nunez Williams.
BOUTTE
59 Boutte Estates Drive: $166,950, DSLD Homes LLC to Kenneth J. Campbell.
94 Boutte Estates Drive: $180,225, DSLD Homes LLC to Dwaynea Edwardneisha Smith.
DES ALLEMANDS
Bayou Estates Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 139: Donation, Wilbert Bailey to Angela D. Martin and John Daniel Martin III.
Beau Place Estates, Phase 1, Lot 48: $337,500, Mark Joseph Harris Jr. to Lori Westerfield Budzinski and Walter R. Budzinski.
Legend Oaks, Lot 303: $63,112, RJM Enterprises Inc. to Don J. Knuppel Jr. and Briana Locasio Knuppel.
205 Second St.: $249,000, Jonathan R. Logan and Jenelle Walls Logan to Abel P. Dufrene and Elaine R. Comardelle Dufrene.
DESTREHAN
14 Ashland Drive: $267,000, Ryan James Lagarde and Tina Trahan Lagarde to Veronica Lynn Buccola.
92 Melrose Drive: $295,000, the Succession of Cheryl S. Stansbury to Marcia Lynn Travis.
2201 Ormond Blvd.: $375,500, Shawna Ann Hutchison Bryant and Quincy E. Bryant to Ryan Lagarde and Tina Lagarde.
234 River Road: $203,600, Kyle Tizzard and Abby Bowman Tizzard to Victoria Townsend and Maurice Townsend Jr.
232 River Village Drive: Donation, Julian Ybarra Jr. to Julian Ybarra Jr. and Christy Longworth Ybarra.
183 Terrace St.: $10.00, Brian David Fetty to Valero Refining — New Orleans, LLC.
HAHNVILLE
27D Brandon Hall Drive: $145,000, Humberto L. Canarte and Christian Canarte Craven to Alison Corso.
108 General Lee Drive: Donation of one-half interest, Erica C. Williams to Monique C. Hammill.
207 Lowe St.: $175,000, Alan D. Ray and Peggy Ray Matherne to Andrea Manzanares.
LULING
220 Ashton Oaks Lane: $198,525, DSLD Homes, LLC to Michael Paul Guarino and Daisy T. Guarino.
Section 13, Township 13 South, Range 21 East, squares 1 and 2: $27,000, Bergeron Family Holdings LLC and Quincee T. Troxler of the Gerard Troxler Special Needs Trust to Nabut Brothers LLC.
214 Wanda St.: Donation of one-half interest, Brandon Blake Touchard to Alice Louviere Touchard.
MONTZ
Evangeline City Subdivision, Unit 6, Square 2, Lot 52B: $57,500, Cristina & Lauricella Inc. to Moore New Homes LLC.
248 Evangeline Road: $251,500, B & G Estates LLC to Paige Elizabeth Priest.
NORCO
242 Clayton Drive: $42,500, Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to Chandni Gulati.
218 St. Charles St.: $150,000, Thomas B. Pritchett to Daylis Alexandra Senauth and Andrew Dylan Montalbano.
456 St. Charles St.: $160,000, Paige Elizabeth Priest to Brandon T. Priest.
ST. ROSE
6 Pinto Lane: $265,000, Jake Michael Hebert and Meredith Elise Gautrau Hebert to Jorge L. Walker and Rachelle H. Walker.
122 Riverwood Drive: $328,000, Carl Thomas Boudreaux and Gail Jusseiin Boudreaux to Jake Michael Hebert and Meredith Gautrau Hebert.