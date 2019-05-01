Entergy Corp. on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $255 million, but company earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations.
The New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.
The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.
In the first quarter of 2018, Entergy had $133 million in as-reported earnings, or 73 cents per share. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 83 cents a share.
The power company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the first quarter, down from the $2.72 billion it had in the first quarter of 2018.
Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.50 per share.