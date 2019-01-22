Report: Georgia man lives the dream, gets plane to himself on flight from New Orleans to Atlanta _lowres

Delta is adding nonstop flights between Louis Armstrong International Airport and Raleigh-Durham beginning in June.

Delta will offer the flights on Saturdays and Sundays starting June 8. A 76-passenger regional jet will leave Raleigh-Durham at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, arriving in New Orleans at 9:53 a.m. The plane will then leave at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Raleigh-Durham at 1:20 p.m.

Currently, Allegiant, Southwest and Frontier Airlines are offering twice-weekly flights between New Orleans and Raleigh-Durham. Spirit Airlines announced last week that it will launch nonstop daily service to Raleigh-Durham starting May 2.

