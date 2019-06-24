Eldorado Resorts is buying Caesar's Entertainment Corp., the owner of Harrah's New Orleans Hotel and Casino, in a $17.3 billion deal that will create the largest gaming operator in the U.S.
The takeover will result in a company that controls 60 casinos and 51,000 hotel rooms spread across 16 states and five countries.
In addition to Harrah's New Orleans, the only land-based casino in Louisiana, the new company will control the Harrah's Louisiana Downs in Lake Charles and the Horseshoe Bossier City. Eldorado owns the Belle of Baton Rouge, the Eldorado in Shreveport and the Isle of Capri in Westlake.
The takeover comes just a month after the Louisiana state legislature struck a deal to extend Harrah's New Orleans' casino license by 30 years to 2054. The acquisition isn't expected to sidetrack that agreement, according to regulators and company officials.
Monday's mega-deal will result in the sale of some casino operations before the deal closes next year, Thomas Reeg, Eldorado's CEO, said on a conference call with investors and media. But he didn't specify which of the casinos might have to go.
It's not clear whether or not any of the combined company's Louisiana casinos will be sold as part of the acquisition, should Eldorado decide, for instance, to focus on other core properties, or if the Federal Trade Commission decides that Eldorado controls too large a share of the gaming market.
But state officials said they don't currently expect any changes at the New Orleans property, despite a complicated sale-and-leaseback arrangement with a third company that is occurring as part of the broader deal.
"I don't think it will be affected," said Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. "Harrah's was identified as one of the top properties in [Caesar's] portfolio, so I'm sure the successor owner will be just as committed."
Dan Real, general manager of Harrah's New Orleans said that "in no way should this transaction have any impact on the transformational plans we have for New Orleans."
Last month, the governor signed a bill that will extend Harrah's New Orleans casino license for 30 years, in return for which Harrah's has agreed to spend $325 million to upgrade the property.
The state did not allow Harrah’s to expand its 125,000-square-foot casino floor. Instead, Harrah's agreed to build a new 340-room hotel tower, which will include new restaurants and entertainment space. The construction project is expected to create 600 temporary jobs, and the new hotel complex is slated to employ an additional 500 workers.
The deal also committed Harrah's to pay state sales tax, generating about $3.4 million in state revenue a year and $19.5 million for the city over three years.
The takeover had been in the works for some time. Caesar's emerged from an $18 billion bankruptcy in 2017 and has been seen as a takeover target at least since activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed in February that he had acquired a large stake.
Tony Rodio, who replaced Mark Frissora as Caesar's CEO in April, had sold Tropicana Entertainment to Eldorado last October, and his appointment further fueled rumors that Harrah's would soon follow.
Eldorado, which is controlled by Gary Carono, the company's executive chairman, and his Reno-based family, several of whom also hold key company positions, has been buying up casinos and related hotel properties since 2014. It now owns three casinos in Reno, Nevada and another two in small Nevada markets, as well as the Tropicana in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which it bought back in October. It has another 19 in smaller markets around the country, including the Louisiana operations.
Under the terms of the deal, Caesar's shareholders will get $8.40 in cash plus 0.0899 of Eldorado shares for each Caesar share, valuing Caesar's at $12.75 a share, a premium of 28% over Friday's closing share price.
The deal "is the most complicated I've ever been involved in," Reeg said Monday, pointing to a series of real estate transactions that are a key part of financing the deal.
VICI Properties Inc., which has held mortgages on several Harrah's properties since it came out of bankruptcy two years ago, also had options to buy those properties in the event of a takeover.
VICI has agreed to buy three of the properties -- Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino, and Harrah's New Orleans Hotel and Casino -- for a total of $1.8 billion and then lease them back to Eldorado. VICI has renegotiated lease terms on these and other Caesar's properties, which Eldorado executives said helped with the financing of the deal.
"It creates a set of property proceeds (totaling $3.2 billion) that are going to support and help fund this transaction," Reeg explained.
Tom Rodio, the CEO of Caesar's, said the two companies expect about $500 million of "synergies" in the first year after they merge, which will mean cutting jobs and other operations where they are duplicated, as well as cost savings from purchasing power and the like.
Caesar's has 34 casinos, including some of the most high-profile casinos on the Las Vegas strip and along the Gulf Coast, operating under the Harrah's, Caesars and Horseshoe brands.
The deal comes at a time when casino revenues have been slipping in Louisiana.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, the city's oldest casino, generated only $2.6 million in the year to May, down from $4.9 million in the same period last year. The Baton Rouge casino market has not grown year-over-year revenue since August 2017.
Likewise, Harrah's Louisiana Downs track revenue was down 2.2% to $57.5 million as of May.
Revenue at Harrah's casino in New Orleans was down nearly 2% at $26.4 million.