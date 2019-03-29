First NBC Bank's former top lawyer pleaded "not guilty" in federal court Friday to conspiracy charges related to the collapse of the bank two years ago.

Gregory St. Angelo, First NBC Bank's former chief counsel, was the first former bank official charged in the wake of the bank's seizure in spring 2017, when state and federal regulators determined it was not solvent, making it the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. First NBC Bank's assets - totaling $2.6 billion - were subsequently acquired by Mississippi-based Hancock Holding Co., the parent company of Whitney Bank.

The plea on Friday was entered before Federal Magistrate Judge Joseph Wilkinson in the initial hearing in the case, where St. Angelo was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sharan Lieberman informed St. Angelo that if found guilty the crime carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and $1 million fine. He was also read a charge of bank fraud forfeiture, which means that if found guilty he would have to return the amount determined to have been fraudulently obtained.

Last week, prosecutors detailed their allegations of how St. Angelo and other top bank executives conspired to obtain loans and tax credits totaling more than $52 million, by filing false documents and lending to front companies. President and CEO Ashton Ryan, referred to in court documents as "Bank President A," and former Chief Credit Officer Bill Burnell, referred to as "Bank Officer B," have not yet been charged and are described rather than named, as is typical in such cases. But it is clear from federal charging documents that they are targets of the investigation.

Neither St. Angelo's lawyers, Peter Thomson and Phillip Wittmann, nor federal prosecutors would comment further on the case Friday, though St. Angelo's lawyers have said that their client is "cooperating fully" with prosecutors on the investigation.

St. Angelo waived his right to a grand jury and instead was charged under a "bill of information," which typically indicates that the two sides are discussing a plea deal.

St. Angelo was released on $1 million unsecured bond and had to surrender his passport and agree to disclose any financial dealings. The judge set a final pre-trial conference date (when a defendant can change his plea) for May 9th and a trial date of June 3rd, both before Federal District Judge Carl Barbier.