Winnings by gambling operations in New Orleans were down 5.2% in April from $51.1 million to $48.4 million, as all of the state’s casino markets posted year-to-year declines.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated $199.5 million in winnings in April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 5.5% from the nearly $211.2 million they took in during April 2018. Video poker revenue was up 3.9% statewide in April to $53.1 million from $51.1 million.
In the Crescent City, Harrah's casino had the smallest decline, posting nearly $23.4 million in winnings. That was down 2.4% from the nearly $24 million the property brought in during April 2018.
The three riverboats had an 8.4% drop in winnings to $21.6 million from $23.6 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had the biggest plunge, falling by 13.6% from $3.8 million to $3.3 million. Treasure Chest had a 7.7% drop from nearly $9.6 million to $8.8 million. Boomtown New Orleans had a 7.2% decrease to $9.4 million from $10.2 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack were down 2.8% to $3.5 million from $3.6 million the year before.
Despite an uptick in business at two of the city’s three riverboat casinos, Baton Rouge continued to report year-to-year declines in gambling revenue, bringing in 6.3% less in April than the year before. The boats brought in $21.7 million in April. That was below the nearly $23.2 million the properties won in April 2018. The Baton Rouge market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017.
A big drop at the Belle of Baton Rouge caused the market to fall short of last year’s figures. Winnings by the city’s oldest casino were nearly $2.5 million, 48% less than the $4.7 million the year before. Hollywood Baton Rouge, the other downtown riverboat, posted nearly $6 million in winnings during April, 10.7% ahead of the $5.4 million in revenues last year. L’Auberge Baton Rouge brought in nearly $13.3 million during the month, 1.9% ahead of the $13 million it won last year.
In other markets, Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 3.1% to $52.6 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 7% to $70.1 million. Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was down 7.5% to $6.7 million.