After years of catching passes, a former Saints star is ready to show off his skills in a different arena.
The University of New Orleans announced Monday that retired wide receiver Marques Colston will give the keynote address at their annual Management Week, held from March 11-15.
Colston's speech will occur at Kirschman Hall, room 122 on March 14 at 12:30 p.m. The big-bodied wide receiver played 10 seasons for the Saints from 2006-'15. After being selected in the 7th round of the 2006 NFL draft out of Hofstra, he went on to catch 711 passes for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns in his career. He also starred on the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team in 2009.
Since his retirement, Colston has been active in several business ventures. He is the founder and managing partner of Dynasty Innovation, a "a strategy and execution firm focused on marketing, branding, sports and education," according to a UNO release. He is also a partner at both Main Squeeze Juice Co. -- a New Orleans based juice and smoothie bar -- and Timeless Herbal Care, a Jamaica-based Cannabis company that focuses on the international medical cannabis industry.
He is also a managing director for the Center for Innovation at Virtua Health systems, and he is on the advisory board for One Team Collective, which is a "sports technology accelerator" run by the NFL Players Association.