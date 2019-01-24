The Port of New Orleans set a record for container traffic in 2018, moving more than 591,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, a 12.3 percent increase over the year before.
Port officials said this was the fifth year in a row they handled more than 500,000 TEUs at the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal, which is operated by the New Orleans Terminal and Ports America.
Matt Gresham, a spokesman for the port, said containers make up 60 percent of the cargo volume handled in New Orleans. Tonnages for other types of cargo, such as breakbulk, haven’t been tallied yet for 2018.
Brandy Christian, port president and chief executive officer, said the increase in business was due to the expansion of the Panama Canal and growth in containerized exports, such as frozen poultry and resin. “Loaded imported containers rose 7 percent,” Christian said. “We anticipate further growth, as direct all-water carrier services to Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean attract larger vessels.”
In October, the Pusan C, a French ship that can hold 9,500 TEUs called on the port, the largest container vessel to visit.
Plans are underway to double the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal to service larger ships. As part of the port’s master plan, released in May, a nearly $500 million expansion of the facility was suggested.
“Part of the investment includes an expanded partnership with Ports America, which will invest $66.5 million into infrastructure and equipment,” Christian said.
New Orleans operates the nation’s largest container-on-barge service in partnership with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and Seacor AMH. Through the service, shipping containers loaded with plastic pellets from petrochemical plants travel by barge on the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. Once the containers reach New Orleans, they are distributed to plants in Europe, Asia and South America.
In 2018, 26,759 TEUs were transported by barge, a 58 percent increase over the previous year. The service was launched in summer 2016.