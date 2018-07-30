The World Trade Center of New Orleans plans to launch a new, streamlined process for helping local businesses pursue global business opportunities.
The program, called Global Connect, aims to bridge the gap between small and medium-sized businesses and global resources and networks. It is being launched in conjunction with the Port of New Orleans, Port of South Louisiana, Louisiana Economic Development, Greater New Orleans Inc. and the New Orleans Business Alliance.
Businesses will be able to use an intake form on the World Trade Center's website to express interest in international business opportunities.
The initiative’s backers hope it will bolster Louisiana’s trade economy by creating a system to measure and match international opportunities with local businesses.
“Even though Louisiana’s trade economy is booming, we realized this gap existed and we need to create one entry through which international business visitors can more efficiently connect to broader opportunities provided by the entire trade ecosystem,” said Caitlin Cain, CEO of the World Trade Center of New Orleans. “Prior to Global Connect, Louisiana’s trade network comprised of multiple players each responding individually to requests from overseas groups, which resulted in a disjointed approach and lost opportunity for our local businesses.”
The World Trade Center will serve as the connector for VIP delegations and visitors interested in trade opportunities with local businesses, the group said. Partner organizations with a vested interest in connecting investment opportunities and international business visitors will pay an annual fee and serve on a committee to prioritize how money is spent.