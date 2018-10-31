If New Orleans’ leaders were inclined to install a new monument in place of removed Confederate statues, Scottish financier John Law would be a good candidate for the honor, according to a prominent investment manager who made his case Tuesday in a lecture at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
In fact, Jim Chanos once pitched former Mayor Mitch Landrieu on the idea and ran through the highlights of Law’s colorful yet complicated legacy: convicted murderer; gambler; father of modern monetary theory; promoter who helped arrange for the first settlers to arrive in New Orleans, but whose actions ultimately led to a severe financial crisis in France that rippled across Europe in the early 18th century.
“That’s a guy that New Orleans people can really get behind,” said Chanos, president and founder of New York-based Kynikos Associates, a prominent short-selling hedge fund.
Some economists compare Law’s contributions to their field with those of Milton Friedman, the 20th-century Nobel Prize-winning economist. But Law also led one of history’s greatest financial frauds, drawing comparisons to Bernard Madoff, the architect of history’s biggest Ponzi scheme.
The lecture, presented in conjunction with the National World War II Museum, highlighted the city’s early financial history.
Chanos, who teaches a course on the history of financial fraud at Yale University, described Law as “one of the greatest economic thinkers of all time and arguably the father of New Orleans.”
Other names may be better-known locally, like Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, and more typically associated with the city’s early years, but it was Law, Chanos said, who “really put it all together” and helped raise money for the early settlers to arrive, naming the city after his benefactor, the Duke d’Orléans.
The son of a goldsmith, Law was born in 1671. Early on, he developed an interest in gold as a measure of wealth, and by 1705 he published a proposal for establishing new systems of banking and paper money.
Law’s view was that paper money was a unit for keeping score and did not need to be intrinsically valuable; the market could set its value. Chanos called the proposal “revolutionary.”
“With paper money, far greater quantities (of money) could circulate in the economy to drive growth,” he said.
In 1716, Law convinced the French government to allow him to open a bank that could issue paper money, or bank notes.
A year later, the Duke d’Orléans let Law establish a company that would hold exclusive rights for 25 years to develop French territories near the Mississippi River, and grow and sell tobacco. The idea involved moving thousands of French citizens as well as slaves to the area.
The moves gave Law dominance over France’s colonial trade, in charge of collecting taxes and printing money. He worked hard to gin up interest in his company among investors, who could buy stock with a fraction of the money down, all part of a bigger scheme to drive up share prices so the French government could retire past debt.
“He was basically the head of the Federal Reserve, the treasury secretary and the CEO of the Fortune 500 all in one person,” Chanos said.
Amid heavy speculation, demand for shares surged and stock prices skyrocketed. As prices rose, the bank printed more paper money for more investors to buy in. But by 1720, profits slowed and the company’s value plummeted, leading to a market crash in France and forcing the country to take on massive debt.
The episode is referred to as the Mississippi Bubble.
In his view, Chanos said, Law ran into trouble when he went from “being a promoter” of the company to “crossing the line and imperiling people’s lives.”
Afterward, Law fled France, spending years living throughout Europe and in London, and died in Venice in 1729.
New Orleans, founded in 1718, became the capital of French Louisiana in 1722. Nearly a decade later, Law’s former company returned Louisiana to Louis XV, and the French later ceded the colony to Spain in 1762.
Despite his downfall, Chanos said, “serious economists look past the 1718-20 period and look at the rest of Law’s life and writings,” which include “ideas we still use and debate today.”
“He took the wrong turn. He grasped too much,” Chanos said.