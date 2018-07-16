Offshore service vessel company Tidewater said Monday that it will acquire smaller rival GulfMark Offshore in an all-stock deal that will create a $1.25 billion combined company and enable Tidewater to expand its position in the North Sea.
The combined company will have the industry’s largest fleet of supply vessels and save Tidewater roughly $30 million by fourth-quarter 2019, the company said in an announcement. As part of the deal, GulfMark shareholders will receive 1.1 shares of Tidewater common stock for each share held.
The combined company will operate under the Tidewater brand led by John Rynd, who was named Tidewater’s president and CEO in February.
The deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter. At that time, Tidewater’s board will be expanded to 10 seats by adding three directors selected by GulfMark.
Earlier this year, Tidewater began winding down its local operations in favor of Houston after more than six decades of being headquartered in New Orleans.
Tidewater was one of the last major, publicly traded energy companies to remain based in New Orleans since a migration to Houston began after the oil bust of the mid-1980s.