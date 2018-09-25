While New Orleans’ economy began to expand again in 2018, big wins in the technology and industrial construction sectors will help that growth more than double over the next two years.
A Louisiana Economic Outlook report predicts the New Orleans metropolitan area will add 6,500 jobs, or 1.1 percent, in 2019 and 9,100 jobs, or 1.6 percent, in 2020, ranking seventh out of Louisiana’s nine metro areas for percentage job growth.
In 2018, the region has added about 3,500 jobs, or 0.8 percent, which is below the forecast from last year’s report. From 2016 to 2017, the New Orleans area shed 1,400 jobs.
“There are many reasons to be optimistic about the immediate future of the New Orleans MSA,” economist Loren Scott said in the report.
Statewide, Louisiana has recovered from its 28-month recession and is expected to add 23,400 jobs, up 1.2 percent, in 2019 and 36,100 jobs, up 1.8 percent, in 2020. The state is now in “relatively healthy growth mode,” Scott said.
But those projections also depend on oil prices, now above $70 per barrel for U.S. benchmark crude, rising to at least $80 a barrel and a national economic expansion continuing. Low natural gas prices that have fueled industrial activity should continue to decline.
Threats like President Donald Trump's administration’s ongoing trade war with China could be “devastating” to the economy if tariffs continue in the long term, Scott said.
“It is very important for these trade issues to be resolved quickly and avoid a trade war,” Scott said. “New Orleans has a great deal at stake in this issue.”
However, New Orleans also “hit the jackpot” with one of the largest economic deals in the southern U.S., Scott said: DXC Technology. The highly touted firm is expected to ramp up to 2,000 employees in New Orleans in the next five years. Tech firms Accruent and iMerit will add a combined 450 jobs as well for a “nice” infusion of jobs from the tech sector, he said.
Industrial megaprojects at the “edges” of the New Orleans area, including St. James, St. John the Baptist and Plaquemines parishes, will help drive economic growth in the next two years, Scott said. More than $30 billion of the $42 billion in industrial projects planned for the New Orleans area are still in the early design stages.
Formosa, Wanhua Chemicals, South Louisiana Methanol and Syngas Energy Holdings are among the companies with plans for major industrial projects. Venture Global also has plans for an $8.5 billion liquefied natural gas terminal at the Port of Plaquemines.
Hires at the Michoud Assembly Facility and in the health care sector also are a good sign for the region. The north shore area should see growth if Gulf of Mexico oil activity picks up. Some big commercial projects, like the $460 million renovation of the World Trade Center of New Orleans and the $106 million Odeon apartment tower project, will aid the construction sector.
As of July, Louisiana already was adding jobs at a rate of 26,000 a year, or 1.3 percent, which is about the national average. In 2020, several large industrial projects, including LNG export terminals, are expected to make final investment decisions. Rising oil prices, up to an expected $80 a barrel by 2020, should lift the state’s energy sector, Scott predicted.
Here’s the outlook for the state’s other metro areas:
BATON ROUGE: A brief lull in industrial construction is over and the capital region will add 6,000 jobs, or 1.5 percent, in 2019 and 8,100 jobs, or 1.9 percent, in 2020. The region is expected to post the second-highest job growth in the state, aided by big petrochemical expansions and public construction projects. “Clearly, the lull is over and a new burst of activity is at hand,” Scott said.
LAFAYETTE: After three years of bleeding, rising oil prices are expected to revive the Lafayette region in the next two years. Scott predicts the area will add 1,400 jobs, 0.7 percent, in 2019 and 4,900 jobs, 2.4 percent, in 2020. The region’s “big five" — Stuller Inc., Acadian Ambulance, the Schumacher Group, CGI and LHC Group — will help lift employment as well. Much of the growth in Lafayette depends on a Gulf of Mexico oil exploration revival.
LAKE CHARLES: The Lake Charles area was the fastest-growing in the country over the past five years, Scott said, on the back of an “unheard of” $117 billion in projects announced since 2012. As of June, nearly a quarter of Lake Charles’ workforce were construction jobs. Three LNG export facilities are expected next year, and Lake Charles will continue to be the fastest-growing metro area in the state. Scott projects it will add 4,000 jobs, up 3.3 percent, in 2019 and 5,300 jobs, up 4.3 percent, in 2020.
HOUMA-THIBODAUX: After experiencing a severe oil-driven downturn in recent years, “the corner appears to have turned in the Houma MSA,” Scott said. Fabricators and shipbuilders are starting to find non-extraction clients, and an oil price of $80 a barrel should bring a “serious revival” in Gulf drilling by 2020. In 2019, Houma is expected to add 700 jobs, or 0.8 percent. In 2020, that growth will ramp up to 2,100 jobs, or 2.4 percent, Scott said.
HAMMOND: Avoiding major budget cuts to Southeastern Louisiana University spells a “positive future” for the Hammond area in the next two years. The region is expected to add 800 jobs, or 1.7 percent, in both 2019 and 2020.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER: After falling well below its 2008 employment peak, the region will return to a “positive though modest” growth trend over the next two years, Scott said. Activity at the area’s port and in technology will help add 600 jobs, or 0.3 percent, in both 2019 and 2020.
MONROE: Major area employers like IBM, Graphics Packaging and Vantage Health Plan will provide stability, but Scott “remains concerned” about the Monroe area. The future of CenturyLink after a merger is a source of concern, Scott said. The area is projected to add 400 jobs, 0.5 percent, in 2019 and 200 jobs, 0.3 percent in 2020.
ALEXANDRIA: The region’s growth will be flat for the next two years, after a special two-year information technology project at Cleco ends and few announcements exist to take its place. Alexandria will remain flat in 2019 and add 500 jobs, 0.8 percent, in 2020, Scott predicts.