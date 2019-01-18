ST. CHARLES

Transfers for Dec. 24-28

AMA

212 Ellen St.: Donation, Josephine Puglise and Terry Paul Authement to Alexia Gervais and Taylor Paul Joyce.

BOUTTE

Magnolia Manor Subdivision, Phase 1-A, Lot 16: $55,000, Rodney M. Samuel and Rosalee Strickland Samuel to Denny Setiawan.

DESTREHAN

Ormond Country Club Estates, Lots C-1-B4-1 and C-1-A-1: $101,750, Melanie J. Andrews, D.D.S., LLC to St. Charles United Methodist Church.

68 Dunleith Drive: $291,850, Midcity Modern Nola, LLC to Lacey Trepagnier St. Pierre and Justin A. St. Pierre.

76 Houmas Place: $135,000, River Point Construction, LLC to Ashley Schwertz Michel. 

HAHNVILLE

5677 Aries Street: $650,000, Hancock Whitney Bank to K & D Q Enterprises, LLC.

105 Fashion Boulevard: $345,000, Kenneth J. Tassin to Robyn Galjour Henderson and Christopher Carl Henderson.

LULING

321 Ashton Oaks Lane: $198,635, DSLD Homes, LLC to Eric Michael Norris and Rosa Duron Norris.

103 Louis The First Street: $185,000, Lone Star Investment, LLC to Edith E. Perez.

NORCO

Hiland Park Subdivision, Unit No. 2, Square 6, Lot 714: Donation, Gary L. Smith, Jr. to Rebecca Smith Tassin and Justin Edward Tassin.

