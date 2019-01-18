ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Dec. 24-28
AMA
212 Ellen St.: Donation, Josephine Puglise and Terry Paul Authement to Alexia Gervais and Taylor Paul Joyce.
BOUTTE
Magnolia Manor Subdivision, Phase 1-A, Lot 16: $55,000, Rodney M. Samuel and Rosalee Strickland Samuel to Denny Setiawan.
DESTREHAN
Ormond Country Club Estates, Lots C-1-B4-1 and C-1-A-1: $101,750, Melanie J. Andrews, D.D.S., LLC to St. Charles United Methodist Church.
68 Dunleith Drive: $291,850, Midcity Modern Nola, LLC to Lacey Trepagnier St. Pierre and Justin A. St. Pierre.
76 Houmas Place: $135,000, River Point Construction, LLC to Ashley Schwertz Michel.
HAHNVILLE
5677 Aries Street: $650,000, Hancock Whitney Bank to K & D Q Enterprises, LLC.
105 Fashion Boulevard: $345,000, Kenneth J. Tassin to Robyn Galjour Henderson and Christopher Carl Henderson.
LULING
321 Ashton Oaks Lane: $198,635, DSLD Homes, LLC to Eric Michael Norris and Rosa Duron Norris.
103 Louis The First Street: $185,000, Lone Star Investment, LLC to Edith E. Perez.
NORCO
Hiland Park Subdivision, Unit No. 2, Square 6, Lot 714: Donation, Gary L. Smith, Jr. to Rebecca Smith Tassin and Justin Edward Tassin.