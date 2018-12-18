Globalstar, a Covington based satellite phone company, said it will offer $60 million in stock to shareholders as part of a public offering.
The company is also granting the underwriter the option to purchase up to $9 million in additional shares of stock over the next month.
The stock offering is part of a settlement agreement regarding a shareholder action against Globalstar. As part of the deal, Thermo Funding II LLC, Globalstar’s controlling shareholder, and its affiliates Mudrick Capital Management LP and Warlander Asset Management have agreed to purchase a pro rata share of the offering. Mudrick and Warlander had objected to how Globalstar was being run.
The settlement also requires Globalstar to install two minority directors and an additional independent board member on its board of directors and to establish a strategic review committee to consider financing options for the business. According to The Motley Fool, this could include rolling over as much as 85 percent of Globalstar’s $495 million in debt.
Shares of Globalstar closed Tuesday at 36 cents, virtually unchanged from the day before.