Governors love to tout the jobs they have “created,” and that explains why Gov. John Bel Edwards invited the press to join him on a tour of DXC Technology’s New Orleans office Monday.
DXC, a Fortune 200 company based in Virginia, opened an office on Poydras Street in 2018 that state and company officials said would employ 300 people within a year and 2,000 by 2025.
As he seeks re-election this year, Edwards mentions at every opportunity that this was one of the biggest economic development "wins" in the nation in 2017, with Louisiana beating out other states to claim the prize.
DXC has hired 156 workers so far and expects to hire another 220 full-time employees and contractors by March 31, said Terrell Boynton, who heads the company’s office in New Orleans. That would allow the company to meet its initial benchmark.
“We’re excited about what they’re doing,” Edwards told reporters after Monday’s tour.
But, just like his predecessors, Edwards tends not to mention what these deals cost the government. Indeed, he didn’t note Monday that the state has agreed to provide up to $115 million in subsidies and tax breaks to DXC through at least 2025.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who stood next to Edwards, likewise didn’t note that the city has agreed to pay DXC another $6.5 million over a decade if it meets its hiring goals.
Also unmentioned Monday: Such big economic development deals — almost always milked for publicity on the front end — often fail to meet their goals down the road, sometimes flopping completely. But by then, the politician who benefited has usually moved on.
Kathleen Blanco, who was governor from 2004 to 2008, loved to boast about how she persuaded Union Tank Car to invest in Louisiana, after company executives had written off the state in favor of Texas.
Union Tank Car announced plans in 2004 to build a $100 million plant that would create 850 jobs and manufacture up to 14 railroad tank cars a day.
"Not since 1981, when the state landed the since-departed Boeing facility in Lake Charles," a political reporter wrote later, "has the state had such a big announcement."
The big announcement for Union Tank Car came with a price tag: $62 million in subsidies and tax breaks over 10 years.
Blanco was no longer governor in 2008 when Union Tank Car laid off hundreds of workers, or in 2016 when the company announced plans to cut half of its remaining work force of 500-plus, citing the "current market conditions and the industry-wide demand outlook for railroad tank cars."
Blanco also promoted her deal with General Motors to build the Hummer H3, a new sport utility vehicle, in Shreveport. But GM stopped production in 2012, and the plant remains abandoned today other than 150 jobs that Glovis America has created to put U.S.-made parts on Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured overseas, said Louisiana Economic Development, a state agency.
Much-hyped plans for Elio Motors in 2018 to build a three-wheel vehicle at the former GM plant in Shreveport are “still 1,499 to 1,498 short of their promised 1,500 jobs,” state Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, said in a text.
Gov. Bobby Jindal, Edwards’ predecessor, held repeated press conferences beginning in 2013 to advertise IBM’s decision to open an office in downtown Baton Rouge. IBM coming to Baton Rouge would be “a game changer” for bringing other technology companies to Louisiana, Jindal proclaimed.
But in 2017, a year after Jindal left office, IBM defaulted on its pledge to create 800 jobs. The company had only 575 full-time workers as of June 30, 2018.
The Edwards administration could have taken back $1.5 million in incentives the state had given to IBM. But officials chose instead to give the company more time to comply with the hiring pledge — in exchange for harsher penalties in 2019 if it didn’t.
In an email Monday, state officials said IBM is “meeting its hiring commitments.”
Following Jindal’s playbook, Edwards has touted the DXC investment in multiple appearances with company officials.
“This is what candidates do,” said Roy Fletcher, a Baton Rouge-based political consultant. “And governors who are candidates are really good at showing up three or four times to talk about a job they created. They always want to be out front if a job is created. They never do talk about money they gave up.”
Michael Olivier, who headed LED under Blanco, said even the deals that go south are sometimes worth it. The Union Tank Car and GM deals had both paid off for the state by the time those businesses hit hard times, he said.
“You’re not going to be 100 percent on every project,” Olivier said. “You’ll have some that fail. It’s like life. You vet the projects and hope they stay in operation to bring a full benefit over their lifetime.”
As Edwards and Cantrell heard from employees on Monday, DXC's local operation is dubbed a Digital Transformation Center. The company’s workers will develop and deliver ways to make technology work smarter for businesses and government, in such areas as cloud computing, cyber security and data analytics.
Edwards said he has every reason to believe DXC will meet its hiring goals, which include an average salary of $63,000 per year.
“Global demand for their digital transformation services is actually exceeding what they thought,” he told reporters.
Asked whether taxpayers will get a good deal for their investment, Edwards noted that $25 million of the deal for DXC will pay for the upgrade of computer and science offerings at Delgado Community College, the University of New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. That, in turn, will provide potential workers for DXC, and future taxpayers, officials say.
“They have to meet their performance objective before the incentive money becomes available,” the governor added.
“I’m excited about the way we’re pursuing these economic development projects,” Edwards said. “I have no doubt that DXC is going to deliver. If they don’t, the incentive money that was on the table won’t be delivered.”