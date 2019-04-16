PosiGen said it has secured $20 million from GAF Energy, which it says will allow it to finance another 2,500 solar installations for low-income households.
The "tax equity" financing gives GAF Energy, a subsidiary of Standard Industries which makes solar roofing, renewable energy credits to offset against its tax bill.
PosiGen was founded in New Orleans eight years ago aiming to give lower-income households access to solar power by leasing them panels and taking other energy efficiency measures.
PosiGen secured a $90 million credit line in January from the Connecticut Green Bank, a public fund, nonprofit Inclusive Prosperity Capital and asset manager LibreMax.
The company says it has 14,000 customers across four states.