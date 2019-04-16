Ways and Means approving many revenue-raising measures - even if they conflict with each other _lowres

Photo Provided by PosiGen -- About 15,000 solar systems have been installed in Louisiana, largely because of state and federal tax credits that refund much of the costs.

PosiGen said it has secured $20 million from GAF Energy, which it says will allow it to finance another 2,500 solar installations for low-income households.

The "tax equity" financing gives GAF Energy, a subsidiary of Standard Industries which makes solar roofing, renewable energy credits to offset against its tax bill.

PosiGen was founded in New Orleans eight years ago aiming to give lower-income households access to solar power by leasing them panels and taking other energy efficiency measures.

PosiGen secured a $90 million credit line in January from the Connecticut Green Bank, a public fund, nonprofit Inclusive Prosperity Capital and asset manager LibreMax.

The company says it has 14,000 customers across four states.

