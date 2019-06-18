The Port of New Orleans is joining hundreds of lobby groups making their way to Washington, D.C., to plead for special-case exemptions from the Trump Administration’s China tariffs because of potential damage to their businesses and jobs.
Next week, the port's chief of staff, Michelle Gannon, is scheduled to take her turn in front of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to ask that the huge, 100-foot-tall gantry cranes the port has on order from China be exempted from the administration’s latest round of tariffs.
The port approved a $28.5 million contract in March for design, construction and installation of the two giant cranes, which will move containers from cargo ships onto the port’s docks at its Napoleon Avenue container terminal, and which the port argues are essential to accommodate its fast-expanding business.
Shanghai Zenhua Heavy Industries won the order in March after a competitive bid, and the port expects to seek bids for another two cranes shortly, a spokesman said.
The contract is the first for new cranes since the port took delivery eight years ago of two similarly giant gantry cranes constructed by South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.
The Port of New Orleans set a record last year, handling 591,253 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of container volume, up 12.3% from the previous year and up 40% from 2010, the year before it installed the new South Korean cranes.
The U.S. began imposing tariffs on China in March 2017 and has so far levied tariffs on $250 billion of imports in an attempt to force Beijing to make concessions on alleged subsidies to support its industries, as well as alleged theft of intellectual property.
Though the port’s container volume was a record last year, its break-bulk cargo handling was down 25%, mainly because of tariffs that were imposed on steel and agricultural products, like soybeans.
Last month, President Donald Trump said he intends to put tariffs on an additional $300 billion of goods unless China agrees to make concessions. Though they were excluded from previous lists, the latest list of tariffs includes the types of cranes the port has ordered.
The Office of the Trade Representative started holding public sessions in Washington on Monday of this week, and Gannon is scheduled to make her case June 25, the last day of testimony.
In the first two days of pleadings this week, Lighthizer heard from nearly 100 business interests, ranging from Best Buy and the National Association of Waterfront Employees to HarperCollins book publishers and the American Sportsfishing Association.
Much of the testimony has been about the unintended consequences of the tariffs. Trump has argued in favor of tariffs as though China is the one that pays a charge to the U.S., whereas in reality American industry, businesses and consumers are hit by the charges, the business representatives argue.
“The port’s expansion is threatened by the proposed tariffs on ship-to-shore crane equipment built in China,” said Matt Gresham, a port spokesman. The port “needs to invest immediately in new, larger gantry cranes to accommodate growing market demand and more efficiently serve the larger ships calling on Gulf Coast ports today.”
The port last year successfully argued that imposing a 25% tariff on the gantry cranes — which have not been manufactured in the U.S. for more than two decades — would put an undue strain on its budget and threaten jobs.
Gannon will argue next week that the situation hasn’t changed since the cranes were exempted last year, and that putting a 25% charge on the contract would risk plans to expand port business and the additional 1,147 jobs that expansion would create. It would likewise put at risk the $67 million in personal income those jobs would generate and nearly $4 million in Louisiana taxes, according to her prepared remarks.
Her testimony will echo that from representatives of dockworkers and other ports, all of whom have pointed out the ripple effect of imposing prohibitive tariffs on essential equipment imported from China.