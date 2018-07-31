Algiers residents could be in line for a big jump in their electricity bills under a filing that Entergy New Orleans made Tuesday with the City Council.
The average customer on the west bank of Orleans Parish using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would pay an extra $22 per month under a plan submitted to the council and outlined in a news release Tuesday.
Entergy’s residential customers on the east bank would see their monthly bills increase by roughly $4 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours.
Algiers has typically enjoyed lower electricity rates because until recently it fell under the umbrella of Entergy Louisiana, another unit of the utility giant Entergy Corp. that provides power to about half the state and is regulated by the state Public Service Commission rather than the City Council.
But in 2015, Algiers was brought under Entergy New Orleans, part of an effort to streamline local utility regulation.
Entergy New Orleans said that overall, its customers would pay $20 million less each year under the new plan, but it did not provide a breakdown of the potential savings or which customers would benefit.
As part of the process of being consolidated under Entergy New Orleans, residents on the west bank saw their electricity rates climb about 31 percent over a four-year period before being frozen in 2017. Utility officials said the adjustment was necessary to get their costs on a more level playing field with the rest of the city.
The latest increase that’s proposed for Algiers residents is intended to put them at the same level as the rest of the city, the utility said.
Entergy made its filing as part of a long-planned process to renegotiate its electricity rates with the city. Any decision on a rate increase will be up to the City Council and is unlikely to come until next year at the earliest.
Washington, D.C., lawyer Clint Vince, for decades the City Council's chief adviser on regulating Entergy, said Tuesday that he expects “a very rigorous” review process. “We have to analyze everything that they’ve provided,” he said.
In making its filing, Entergy defended the rate increase for Algiers, saying that customers there had gone more than two decades without one until the past few years.
“The challenge with Algiers was their rates were already low” compared to residents on the east bank, said Gary Huntley, Entergy's vice president of regulatory affairs.
In a separate filing, Entergy New Orleans asked the council to approve three utility-scale solar projects that would generate 90 megawatts of electricity.
The projects include building a 20-megawatt solar plant in Orleans Parish, acquiring a 50-megawatt solar facility that’s planned in Washington Parish and entering into an agreement to buy 20 megawatts of solar power from a project that’s slated to be built in St. James Parish.
Entergy New Orleans provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers.