New Orleans BioInnovation Center Inc. is in talks with its backers on a bail-out plan after another year of mounting financial losses put the future of the non-profit start-up "incubator" in doubt, according to an independent audit report.
The company, which was created in 2002 with the aim of leveraging the emerging "bio district" in Mid-City to foster start-up businesses in the life sciences sector, was partly funded by the state in its early years but saw that support dwindle until it was completely withdrawn in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2015 amid state budget cuts.
NOBIC moved into its current premises, a 66,000-square-foot office and labs complex on Canal Street, near both Tulane's and LSU's medical campuses, as well as the Southeast Louisiana Veteran Health Care complex and the University Medical Center, in 2011.
Since 2014, NOBIC's net assets have declined by $6.65 million and despite trimming its expenditures last year its losses still amounted to nearly $1.9 million. While just under $1.2 million of that loss was non-cash - items like depreciation - nearly $800,000 was a cash loss "and they only had $800,000 in cash left, which put them on a trajectory to run out of funding by June 30, 2019 and the agency then may not continue to operate," said Bradley Cryer, director of local government audit at the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office, which commissioned the audit.
The report by independent auditors Cascio & Schmidt, which was delivered to the state last week, said that the continuing losses "creates an uncertainty about NOBIC's ability to continue as a going concern."
NOBIC's audit had been due by the end of last year but was delayed to give NOBIC, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development (LED) and two of the universities backing it, Tulane and LSU, time to work out a plan.
The audit report said that the LED has provided NOBIC's management with a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement - a mandate to use public funds - "to commit substantial financial resources to provide NOBIC the opportunity to chart a future, short and long-term, of business planning and achievement of the necessary steps, including restructuring and reorganization, to ensure future viability."
A LED spokesman said there was nobody immediately available to comment on the efforts to formulate a plan for NOBIC.
NOBIC's long-serving president, Aaron Miscenich, left the company in February after more than 14 years in charge and has been replaced on an interim basis by Kris Khalil, who is managing director of NOBIC's $4 million BioFund subsidiary, which provides seed capital to start-up businesses. Khalil wasn't immediately available and Miscenich declined to comment further than to say NOBIC "is indeed a meaningful initiative that has made great strides in creating a life science economy in Louisiana."
In previous interviews, Miscenich has complained that the abrupt end of government funding had left the company struggling to meet its obligations from the rent revenue it generates -- about $746,000 last year -- plus monies it can cobble together from federal grants and other sources.
NOBIC pays only about $14,000 a year rent on the building, which together with the land is beneficially owned by LSU.
But NOBIC pays nearly $300,000 a year for utilities, the cost of which is driven higher because of the temperature-controlled "wet labs" it houses for its start-up companies. NOBIC also paid more than $1.1 million in salaries and benefits last year -- Miscenich in recent years was paid around $200,000 a year, but for the latest year the audit simply had a line for his compensation that read: "No payments were made with public funds."
NOBIC says that over the past decade it has helped to create 225 new companies and more than 480 "high wage" jobs, in sectors including diagnostics, medical devices and environmental clean-up.