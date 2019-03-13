WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Feb. 25-27
AVONDALE
Jamie Blvd. 220: Carolyn C. Billiot to Jared Helmer and Harley Billiot, $38,000.
BRIDGE CITY
Hooter Road 825: Horace Washington and Michele Washington to Sharita Watkins and Franchott Harris, $116,000.
Wiegand Drive 681: Thomas C. Delcambre to Charles A. Pons, $98,000.
GRAND ISLE
Grand Beach, lot 3, part lot 2 square B1: Wilma Miller to Casey R. Guidry, $260,000.
McGregors Island subdivision, lot 4: Stacey Roussell to Kaceys Material Handling LLC, $60,000.
GRETNA
Brooklyn Pastures subdivision, lot H: Holly R. Wells to Louis J. Relle Jr. and L. Relle, donation.
Delia Lane 820: William Lai and Huong M. T. Lai to Michael B. Murphy and Melissa C. Murphy, $227,000.
Lake Timberlane Drive 3621: Anh T. V. Cao and Chau M. Cao to Farzana A. Ibrahim and Maqbool Ibrahim, $55,000.
Oakdale B and C, part lot 6: Southland National Insurance Corp. and Mothe Life Insurance Co. to Verbo of New Orleans Inc., $217,000.
Stanford St. 2222: Cecil J. Bordelon and Patracia E. Bordelon to AJ Properties LLC, $21,300.
HARVEY
Alex Kornman Blvd. 3904: Albert B. Minias and Mervat M. Minias to Dandre Porter, $75,000.
Breckenridge Drive 2109: Abdel G. Mousa to Intisar K. Mousa, donation.
Brown Ave. 445: Gregory Landry to Jasen Landry, donation.
Chimney Lane 3265: Thien Pham and Hop V. Pham to Quyen V. Pham, donation.
Estalotte Ave. 1612: Louis J. Harkless to Pamela E. Laners, $95,000.
Lake Providence Drive 3920: Michael Murphy and Melissa C. Murphy to Cathy A. Barnes, $320,000.
Liro Lane 3728: H5 Home Source LLC to Tony F. Nguyen and Jacquelyn C. Fajardo, $167,500.
Second Ave. 704: Janys Dugas to Stephen Frank Sr. and Julie Frank, $117,000.
Tattersall Drive 2456: Timothy N. Flanagan to Endia L. Brock, $140,000.
MARRERO
Ames Blvd. 4601: DSLD Homes LLC to Rani Landry and Connor E. Landry, $190,410.
Ames Blvd. 4617: DSLD Homes LLC to Darion Vegas and Aaron Richardson, $182,395.
Burgess Drive 1041: DSLD Homes LLC to Brandon L. Harris and Reyna R. Harris, $266,970.
Burgess Drive 1321: DSLD Homes LLC to Trent D. Mackey Jr., $250,965.
Evans Drive 5160: Deborah R. Hamilton, Joseph M. Rome, Curt J. Rome, Jill Rome, Rebecca Lassere, Patty Lecompte, Dane R. Rome Jr., Michael P. Rome, Leslie Rome, Patty F. Rome and Angelina M. Rome to Ruiz Realty LLC, $50,000.
King Drive 1144: Donald Julien Sr. and Elaine S. Julien to Dareen & Hadeel LLC, $68,000.
Kismet St. 2700: Edward F. Landry and Julie A. D. Landry to Steven G. Foxworth and Melia J. Foxworth, $262,900.
Lee St. 1141: Ryan J. Barrett to Gore-jefferson LLC, $161,000.
Nature Drive 3209: Matthew E. Doell to John Allen Jr. and Monique Allen, $190,000.
Niagara Drive 5533: Angela P. Palombo and Johnny J. Pierron to Nelson R. Llanes and Nimia S. G. Castillo, $160,000.
Silverado Drive 7405: DSLD Homes LLC to Edward Elvir and Veronica Elvir, $259,840.
Sorbonne Drive 3012: Rikki Bourg Trust to Kerlyn Lainez and Nadieska G. Giron, $120,000.
TERRYTOWN
E. Marlin Court 557: Thomas E. Smith Jr. and Laura L. Williams to Cora G. Harkless and Louis J. Harkless, $170,000.
Empire Place 2131: Joseph Lebouef to Kia Anderson, $165,000.
Terrytown 5. subdivision, lot 28A, square 71: Linda Kulivan to David P. Kulivan Sr., donation.
WAGGAMAN
Four O'Clock Lane 120: JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to New Beginning Homes LLC, $66,200.
WESTWEGO
Avenue A. 538: Nicholas J. Chauvin to Joshua Byram and Jerome M. Maddox Jr., $95,000.
Gillican St. 466: Elgin J. Woodside Sr. to Craig D. Lockett and Tivia S. Ratliff-Lockett, $138,500.
Rene St. 525: Dana M. Nykanen, Eric Nykanen and Dana M. N. Cardenas to Shawnique K. May, $125,000.
Wiegand Drive 908: Elvia J. R. Hernandez to Jefrin M. V. Hernandez, donation.