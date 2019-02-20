Initial programming and dates have been set for the 11th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, a series of events March 25-29 featuring speakers, business pitch competitions, workshops and networking events.
The A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and local nonprofit The Idea Village are collaborating on the activities, with more than 130 speakers and events, focusing on the themes of entrepreneurial hospitality as a top tourist destination with a reputation as an entrepreneurial hub, big data, diversity in investing and building scalable businesses.
The 2019 event again kicks off with three days of “NOEW in Your Neighborhood,” where local partners and organizations host pitch competitions and events across the city March 25-27.
The NOEW Summit, which is comprised of two days of educational sessions, keynote speakers, pitch competitions and networking events, takes place March 28-29 at the Ace Hotel New Orleans.
Speakers include two founding fathers of the internet-based tech industry — Jim Clark, co-founder of Netscape, and Jim Barksdale, former CEO of Netscape — interviewed by Walter Isaacson, professor in the Department of History at Tulane University. Both leaders are featured as characters in the National Geographic TV drama series “Valley of the Boom,” which explores the lives of early tech leaders in the boom and bust of the internet in the 1990s.
Other headline speakers include Casey Gerald, author of “There Will Be No Miracles Here” and co-founder of MBAs Across America; Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World, Good Sam Enterprises, Gander Outdoors and The House Boardshop, and star of CNBC reality shows about small businesses, "The Profit" and "The Partner"; Natalia Oberti Noguera, founder and CEO of Pipeline Angels and the creator and host of Pitch Makeover, a podcast about pitching and startups launched by women, non-binary people and men of color; and Shelly Porges, co-founder of The Billion Dollar Fund Campaign, president of the North American Jury for the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards and board member of the Global Banking Alliance for Women.
“For more than a decade, New Orleans Entrepreneur Week has been the hub for convening our entrepreneurial ecosystem, including founders, business professionals, idea starters and partners. It’s truly the front door to innovation in our region,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of The Idea Village. “From people interested in seeing the future of business in New Orleans, to current and future entrepreneurs, to those looking to network, NOEW is an incredible community resource that offers a platform for the exchange of ideas.”
Freeman School Dean Ira Solomon said, “New Orleans Entrepreneur Week represents a unique opportunity for us to connect local startups with mentors and investors from across the Tulane community."
For a list of speakers and registration, visit noew.org.