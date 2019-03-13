ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Feb. 18-22
AMA
341 Kennedy Street: $170,000, Moore New Homes, LLC to D'Andra Gizelle Franklin.
BOUTTE
56 Boutte Estates Drive: $168,100, DSLD Homes, LLC to Joshua L. Mautino.
64 Boutte Estates Drive: $191,205, DSLD Homes, LLC to Patricia Catherine Nosacka.
DES ALLEMANDS
16797 Highway 90: $185,000, Thien John Nguyen to Lacey Rodrigues Jones and Wilford Jones, Jr.
143 Pine Street: $352,000, Reve, Inc. to Karen Lowman Boudreaux and Gregory Dustin Boudreaux.
DESTREHAN
129 Ormond Meadows Drive: $236,000, Debbie Stokes Berry to Jacob Cambre.
HAHNVILLE
Pecan Bayou Subdivision, Lots 1B, 2B, 3B, 4B and 5B, Block 7A and Lots 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A, Block 8A: $200,000, Bayou Fleet Partnership, LLP to Pecan Bayou Real Estate, LLC.
LULING
904 Gassen Street: Donation, Sarah Anne Wilson to Patricia Morvant Whittington.
126 Luling Avenue: $118,000, Brittany Schexnayder Hyatt to Ohana Assets, LLC.
1125 Paul Mallard Road: $10.00, Luling Living Center, LLC to St. Charles-Guillot Investment, LLC.
NORCO
Evangeline City Subdivision, Unit 5, Square 2, Lot 15B: $60,000, David W. Sawyer and Laura Dominique Sawyer to Moore New Homes, LLC.
PARADIS
A certain piece or portion of ground situated in Section 37 (originally Section 3), Township 14 South, Range 20 East: $17,000, Sonia Petit Guillot to Milton Slicker II.
ST. ROSE
Section 40, T 12 S, R 9 E, Tract 24: $100, Michael Wayne Noto to Wood Resources, LLC.
Section 40, T 12 S, R 9 E, Tract 26: $100, Michael Wayne Noto to Wood Resources, LLC.
129 Pitre Drive: $150,000, Luke Joel Cordero to Christopher Reyes.
Riverbend Estates, Lot 38: $370,000, Maurice W. Davis and Agnieszka Alicja Davis to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC.
Riverbend Estates, Lot 38: $370,000, American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Lynda Lynn Estalote Trust.
4 Tulip Lane: $68,000, Landis William Nelson to Eric Pernell Lebeaux.
UNKNOWN
Ordinance No. 18-11-6 Up-Ramp Pedestrian and Bicycle access: Donation, Valero Refining - New Orleans, LLC to St. Charles Parish.