Accruent, an Austin, Texas-based technology firm, has signed a lease for its New Orleans office on the sixth floor of 400 Poydras Tower in the Central Business District and will move in during the first quarter of 2019.
The company announced earlier this year it would open the New Orleans office and promised to hire 350 people by 2020.
The new offices at the 32-story Poydras Tower will house around 150 employees, the company said. Accruent will take up the entire sixth floor, or 22,594 square feet.
“New Orleans is one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the country, and it was imperative for our company to have a presence here,” said Kirk Orgeldinger, Accruent CFO, in a statement. “The area has an outstanding university system, an affordable cost of living, and a vibrant and authentic culture. These attributes support our focus on designing an exceptional employee experience, and make it great base from which to attract talent and serve our clients.”
Marus Arredondo of Savills Studley and Jordon Johnson of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented Accruent in the deal.
Accruent said it provides software and information technology products for real estate, construction, development and facilities management of clients in retail, corporate, consumer goods, higher education, food and beverage and other sectors. It was founded in 1995.