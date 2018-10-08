L.H. Hayward & Co., the nearly century-old packager of Camellia beans, peas and lentils, has acquired Gulf Coast Blenders, a New Orleans-based company that produces an array of dry ingredient blends and mixes for some of the city’s famed restaurants.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. L.H. Hayward & Co., will immediately take over Gulf Coast Blenders’ operations, which are run out of a 25,000-square-foot facility in New Orleans East. The company has about 25 employees.
“For years, Gulf Coast Blenders has earned an outstanding reputation for producing premium quality custom dry ingredient blends for the city of New Orleans and beyond,” Vince Hayward, the fourth-generation owner and CEO of L.H. Hayward & Co., said in a statement Monday. “Our intention is to both continue this tradition and expand distribution for others to enjoy the products we produce.”
For nearly three decades, Gulf Coast Blenders has produced spices, seasonings, and fish and chicken fry mixes aligned with traditional New Orleans cuisine for food manufacturers, restaurant chains and distributors.
The company’s products serve “almost every major restaurant chain in the city,” Hayward said in an interview.
Hayward had been a client of Gulf Coast Blenders for years, and said the acquisition brings together two companies whose “values and missions aligned very well.”
CJ Gallo, the former owner and CEO of Gulf Coast Blenders, plans to continue working for the company and focus his attention on business and product development.
“He (Gallo) had mentioned, at some point, that he was looking to begin the retirement process, and we’re looking to grow and expand our company, so it was just sort of a nice match,” Hayward said.
Looking ahead, Hayward said he’s planning to focus on growing the customization side of Gulf Coast’s business, “in which we produce products that are designed specifically for the individual customer and their unique needs.”
Founded in New Orleans in 1923, Camellia Brand is known for its red kidney beans, which are the top-selling red bean in the country. The company has about 50 employees.