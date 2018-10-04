Popeyes chicken is gold, literally.
In honor of its 3,000th store opening, the Louisiana born fried chicken chain is selling gold-plated chicken at a New Orleans location, as well as three others across the country.
The wings, as the name suggests, are battered in Champagne and coated in edible gold. They'll be available Thursday while supplies last, according to a press release.
The "24 Karat Champagne Wings" cost $5. New Orleans' participating location is at 621 Canal Street. The other three participating are in Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City; and Anaheim, California.
“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them," said restaurant president Alex Santoro in a news release. "It’s a fun way for guests to celebrate this milestone right along with us.”
The restaurant was founded in Arabi in 1942 by entrepreneur Al Copeland. In 2017 the chain was bought by Restaurant Brands International for $1.8 billion.