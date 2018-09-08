Nick Tranchina, who spent most of his 17-year law enforcement career with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, has announced that he's running for the top job in an election that's more than a year away.
Tranchina, 44, currently works as a senior corporate investigator Entergy. He retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2014 although he served as a reserve deputy until recently when he decided to run for sheriff.
This is his first bid for office. He's challenging incumbent Randy Smith, who is in his first term after unseating Jack Strain. Both are Republicans. The election is Oct. 12, 2019.
A lifelong St. Tammany resident, Tranchina graduated from Covington High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received a bachelor’s degree in management of criminal justice from Concordia University Wisconsin and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Loyola University New Orleans.
Tranchina began his law enforcement career at the Mandeville Police Department but moved to the Sheriff's Office soon after. His jobs included patrol officer, narcotics detective, property crimes detective, street crimes investigator, special operations supervisor and training officer.
He also served on the SWAT team, the Hazardous Devices Unit and the Dive Recovery Unit.
“The people of St. Tammany Parish deserve a sheriff who has their best interest in mind," Tranchina said in his announcement. "We live in a hardworking community and the people want to trust their sheriff and know the necessary care, safety, and security is being provided to them in a responsible and transparent manner.”