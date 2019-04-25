The Slidell City Council will decide next month whether to make raising flood-prone houses a little easier by giving the city planning director the authority to approve structures that extend past setback lines.
Homeowners who are elevating their houses must go before the Slidell Board of Zoning Adjustments if changes they are making to their property involve putting structures like stairs and landings past setback lines.
While the board typically grants a variance that allows such encroachments, that process can take as long as 45 days.
The ordinance points out that many of Slidell's single-family homes were built as slab-on-grade and predate present-day regulations for flood plains.
Such homes were built as close to the lot's setback line as possible to maximize building size. Entrances were built at grade and air-conditioning units were located on the ground, usually within the side yard.
But when homes are elevated, landings and stairs have to be constructed and equipment servicing the houses has to be put on raised platforms, creating unavoidable encroachments into the setback.
The proposed ordinance says that protecting houses from flooding should take precedence, and that in most cases, the Board of Zoning Adjustment's review and approval process has become "perfunctory" and could be more efficient if handled administratively.
The proposed ordinance would give the planning director authority to approve encroachments up to 10 feet from the front yard property line, up to 2 feet of the side property line and up to 10 feet of the rear property line.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said that the city gets a certain amount of federal grant money through the state every year to elevate flood-prone properties and most recently received a grant for another 14 homes.
A public hearing on the measure will be held May 28.
The Slidell City Council will also vote on the city's budget at the May 28 meeting. Cromer submitted a $45.6 million budget to the council last month. A public hearing on the budget was opened at the council's April 23 meeting, but no one spoke.
Public hearings on 3 percent raises for the mayor, police chief and City Council members also drew no discussion.
The compensation for those office holders is limited by ordinance to not more than the average percentage increase granted to all city employees, who are set to receive a 3 percent raise for the upcoming fiscal year.
The ordinances would set Cromer's salary at $123,091; Police Chief Randy Fandal's at $110,898 and the nine City Council members' at $22,487.