Young people with a theatrical bent can learn new skills and have fun over the holiday break at the Jefferson Performing Arts Society's third annual Winter Wonderland Musical Workshop. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 at the JPAS Conservatory Studio, 5005 Bloomfield Ave., Old Jefferson.
Open to youngsters ages 7 to 17, both workshops will cover dance and music techniques, as well as choreography.
Lynne Bordelon, competition team director and choreographer for JPAS, heads up the workshops.
“The workshops can be used as an intro for the student wanting to find out what the world of musical theater is all about,” Bordelon said. “We review the basics of acting, dance and vocal music.
"For the veteran young performer, the workshop will serve as a refresher course to keep their foundation skills strong. In the choreography and vocal performance workshops, participants will learn production numbers rooted in ensemble work."
Parents are invited each day for a showcase performance.
Assisting Bordelon with the workshops are Samantha Rohr, a longtime JPAS Theatre kids faculty and staff member, and Hannah Hubbard, a recent NOCCA graduate.
“Samantha will be home from New York City and is guest-teaching acting with us,” Bordelon said. “And Hannah is really enjoying passing her love of musical theater down to those young performers coming up behind her.”
With 35 slots available for each workshop, Bordelon encourages parents to register early. For more information and to register, go to www.jpas.org or call (504) 885-2000.
Last days for two light displays
Two annual holiday light displays — Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie, and the Kenner Christmas Village at Kenner City Park, 3800 Loyola Ave. — will end Dec. 30.
The lights at Lafreniere will come on at 5 p.m. At 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, the park gates will close, and the lights will go off at 9:30 p.m. And on Fridays and Saturdays, the park gates will close at 10:30 p.m., and the lights will go off at 11 p.m.
Visitors can either walk through or drive. The vehicle entrance is on the West Napoleon Avenue side of the park; the cost is $5 per car.
On Christmas Day, the vehicle cost will be waved.
For more information, call the park at (504) 838-4389.
At the Kenner Christmas Village, hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Each night will feature an 1,800-square-foot synthetic ice-skating rink, performances by local school bands, local choirs and other musical performers, animated scenery, food and a chance to do some last-minute holiday craft shopping.
Holiday wishes
Here’s wishing all of you a very happy and meaningful Christmas!