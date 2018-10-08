A state district judge has ordered the Jefferson Parish Housing Authority to turn over a raft of documents a former contractor requested as part of a growing dispute over a lucrative public housing contract.
Judge Lee Faulkner Jr.'s ruling was issued after a hearing Wednesday in which an attorney for Tracy Robinson, who owns a company that for years managed the authority's housing voucher program, argued that the authority's leadership, including Executive Director Wayne Woods, had delayed turning over public records.
Robinson made her first request in mid-August and a second in early September. Those requests largely centered on a decision by the authority's board to seek proposals from companies interested in managing the voucher program. The board later voted unanimously to award the contract to Nan McKay and Associates.
The dispute over the contract has been raging for months and has added to the general paralysis of the housing authority's board. Public shouting matches have occurred regularly among board members. In some cases, even the simplest board actions, like approving a meeting agenda, were impossible.
Robinson's company, Louisiana Housing Development Corp, held the contract for the voucher program until Aug. 31.
In her first public records request, Robinson requested a copy of the authority's procurement policy and its code of conduct. In her second, she asked for all public records related to the issuance of the request for proposals, including complaints about the RFP, responses to the RFP and communications between employees and board members regarding the RFP, among other documents.
As of Monday, an estimated 90 percent of the records had yet to be produced, said attorney Lori Mince, who represents Robinson in the dispute.
No one from the housing authority attended the hearing before Faulkner, Mince said. The 24th Judicial District Court judge issued a verbal ruling and instructed Mince to submit a proposed written ruling. Once that is signed, Mince said, the clock will be ticking for the Housing Authority.
If the authority doesn't produce the records within a reasonable time frame, she said, Robinson may ask the judge to find the agency in contempt.
Faulkner also ordered the defendants to pay Mince's legal fees.
Messages left for Robinson and Woods were not returned.
The housing authority runs a 200-unit housing complex in Marerro and manages more than 4,000 housing vouchers in what used to be known as the Section 8 program.
Now known as the Home Choice Voucher Program, it enables those who qualify for assistance to rent private housing and pay for it using vouchers, which are administered by the authority with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The contract to manage that program is lucrative. In recent years, Robinson's company has been paid about $2.5 million per year.
The housing authority board has for years taken criticism for its fractious ways, and there have been periodic pleas to the Parish Council to disband the authority and ask HUD to take over management of its program.
In 2012, a HUD audit of the agency identified more than $600,000 in misspent funds, and federal authorities have continued to keep a close eye on its operations.